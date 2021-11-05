Global Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global dialysis devices and equipment reached a value of nearly $17,113.6 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $17,113.6 million in 2020 to $21,360.2 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.5%. The dialysis devices and equipment market is further expected to reach $25,838.7 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 3.9%.

The dialysis devices and equipment market consists of the sale of dialysis devices and equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture dialysis devices and equipment which are used in the treatment of dialysis patients. The dialysis devices and equipment industry includes establishments that manufacture dialysis devices and equipment such as dialyzers and dialysis pumping machines and other instruments used in the dialysis process, including blood pumps, catheters and tubing kits.

The dialysis devices and equipment market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the dialysis devices and equipment market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter Internatioanl, Nipro Corporation, B. Braun Medical Inc., Medtronic plc.

The dialysis devices and equipment market is segmented by mode of distribution, by end-user and by Application.

By Product –

The dialysis devices and equipment market is segmented by product into

a. Hemodialysis Devices

b. Peritoneal Dialysis Devices

c. Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Systems

d. Consumables

By End-User –

The dialysis devices and equipment market is segmented by end-user into

a. Hospitals And Clinics

b. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

c. Homecare Settings

By Application –

The dialysis devices and equipment market is segmented by application into

a. Serum And Blood Treatment

b. Virus Purification

c. Drug Binding Studies

The dialysis devices and equipment market report describes and explains the global dialysis devices and equipment market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The dialysis devices and equipment report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global dialysis devices and equipment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global dialysis devices and equipment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Characteristics Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Product Analysis Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Supply Chain

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Dialysis Devices And Equipment Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

