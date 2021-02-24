Global Diagnostic Tests Market Booming Market To Hit $ 110.60 Billion By 2027 With Top Key Players EKF Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Biomedomics Inc
Diagnostic tests market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027
Diagnostic tests market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 110.60 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.10% in the above-mentioned forecast period.
The major players covered in the diagnostic tests market report are Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, EKF Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Biomedomics Inc, Hemosure, Inc., HUMASIS, Immunostics Inc., Germaine Laboratories, Inc., Portea Medical, LifeSign LLC, Medixbiochemica, NanoEnTek Inc., Quidel Corporation, Rtalabs, SA Scientific, TCS Biosciences Ltd., Biohit Oyj, Microgen, Nova Biomedical and STRECK, INC., among other domestic and global players.
Global Diagnostic Tests Market Developments
- In April 2020, Leica Microsystems, a subsidiary of Danaher announced the launch of flagship platform for its new confocal microscopy which is known as STELLARIS. This platform allows to view the three dimensional view of the tissues and living cells.
- In March 2020, Siemens Healthcare GmbH officially announced the launch of RAPIDPoint 500e Blood Gas Analyzer; this expanded the product portfolio of the company and is also used in COVID-19 efforts. This is helping in generating more revenue from the line.
Segmentation:Global Diagnostic Tests Market
Diagnostic tests market is segmented on the basis of test type, product and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.On the basis of test type, the diagnostic tests market is segmented into complete blood count, hgb/hct, basic metabolic panel, bun creatinine tests, electrolytes testing, HbA1c tests, comprehensive metabolic panel, liver panel, renal panel, and lipid panel.
On the basis of end user, the diagnostic tests market is segmented into hospital laboratory, diagnostic laboratory, point-of-care testing, others.
On the basis of product, the diagnostic tests market is segmented into instruments, and reagents.
The North America region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of increasing awareness among the population by the initiatives taken by the government and other authorities. The U.S. is dominating in the North America market with increasing number of diagnostic test centers and hospitals which has increased demand of diagnostic tests in the market.
Drivers:Global Diagnostic Tests Market
Increase in prevalence of chronic disease, rising number of IVD test across the globe, adequate reimbursement policies, improving diagnosis seeking rate across the globe & extending reach of molecular diagnostics are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.
Across the globe, there are more than 110 diagnostic tests which are currently used in the processes. They are either used for monitoring the progression rate of the disease or used in the detection of the disease. Other than that diagnostic equipment and tools are also used in helping the evaluation and treatment of the effectiveness of the treatment procedure. Technically tests are non-invasive and invasive. Diagnostic tests can be of various types such as MRI, X-rays, ultrasound, and mammography among others.
The diagnostics tests are reflected as advancement for the diagnosis, evaluation of the rate of disease, translational research among others. Due to the recent advancements in the research and development related to cancer and also due to the increase in the interest for new drug development and anti-cancer drugs, the use of diagnostic tests have been increased.
