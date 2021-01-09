Global Diagnostic Biomarkers Market to Develop New Growth Story, Key players Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Augurex Life Sciences Corp., Biomedical Corp

Diagnostic Biomarkers Market Research Report 2020-2028:

Summary:

Biomarkers have its property and the biological functions or molecules that are detected in various vitals of the body such as blood and other fluids. Further, they are then measured in those parts. They may indicate either normal or diseased processes in the body. Biomarkers are used in various purposes such as disease diagnosis, prognosis, prediction and assessment of treatment response. The diagnostic biomarkers have early inferences for detection of Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA). Predictive markers provides personalize treatment regimens and prognostic markers predict patient survival and recurrence patterns. Biomarkers are used for clinical diagnostics for detecting multiple diseases, for instance, creatinine for diagnosing renal insufficiency, troponin level for diagnosing myocardial infarction and amylase for pancreatitis.

Key Players:

Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Augurex Life Sciences Corp., Biomedical Corp., Target Discovery, Banyan Biomarkers, Inc., Astute Medical, Inc.

Global Diagnostic Biomarkers Market: Regional Segment Analysis:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

BY TYPES:

Biomarker of Exposure

Biomarker of Diseases

BY APPLICATIONS:

Risk Assessment

Development of Molecular Diagnostic

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery and Development

Drug Formulation

Forensic Application

Others (DNA Fingerprinting and Others)

KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT

The report offers an assessment and ranking of the factors that favor the biomarkers market growth and those factors which act as a hindrance for the growth of the market

Forecast period for estimating market size is from 2013 to 2020. Two historic years include 2011 and 2012

The report identifies top investment pockets and offers an analysis of top winning strategies for diagnostic biomarker industry.

The report analyses the various strategies adopted by some of the key companies in the industry.

The report tracks and analyses key innovations and patents for biomarkers in the last five years

