Global Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market reached a value of nearly $5,449.5 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $5,449.5 million in 2019 to $4,213.7 million in 2020 at a growth rate of -22.7%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 ad reach $6,572.8 million in 2023. The market is expected to reach $7,064.0 million in 2025, and $8,651.6 million in 2030.

The diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market consists of sales of diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment. The diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices are used for the diagnosis and monitoring of diseases related to the retina and cornea by measuring affix lenses and refractive errors. These devices also help to identify the power of the intra ocular lens (IOLs) and analyze the visual field. These devices include ultrasound imaging systems, optical coherence tomography scanners, ophthalmoscopes, corneal topographers, specular microscopes, slit lamps, fundus cameras, anomaloscope, haploscope, ophthalmic lens gauge, stereopsis measuring Instrument, retinoscopes, stereoscope and others.

The diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Alcon, Canon Inc., Topcon Corporation, NIDEK CO., LTD.

The diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment is segmented by product type, by end user, by application and geography

By Product Type- The diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market can be segmented by product type

a. Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems

b. Optical Coherence Tomographers

c. Fundus Cameras

d. Tonometers

e. Ophthalmoscopes

f. Slit Lamps

g. Others

By End User- The diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market can be segmented by end user

a. Hospitals

b. Clinics

c. Diagnostic Laboratories

d. Research Centers

By Application- The diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market can be segmented by application

e. Retinal Evaluation

f. Glaucoma Detection And Monitoring

g. Surgical Evaluation

h. General Examination

i. Intraoperative Devices

j. Refraction Equipment

The diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market report describes and explains the global diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

