Global Diabetic Socks Market Expected to Reach $435.4 Million by 2026 | Colfax Corporation, I-Runner, Orthofeet Inc., European Lingerie Group
Diabetic Socks Market by Type and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Diabetic Socks Market by Type and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” the global diabetic socks market size was $292.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $435.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.
For people diagnosed with diabetes, cost-effective interventions such blood glucose control, physical activity medication, and control of lipid intake & blood pressure to reduce cardiovascular risks remain the top priorities for diabetes management. Along with preventive measurements, corrective measurements such as use of diabetic socks & and diabetic shoes and continuous monitoring of blood sugar aid to maintain proper blood flow.
Calf length and knee length diabetic socks are most beneficial for individuals having blood circulation issues. In addition, sport diabetic socks are available in ankle length and crew heights offering all the standards and benefits of a diabetic sock. Unlike the skin tone or plain white compression socks, diabetic socks are available in plethora of designs and colors to match with outfits. Furthermore, Merry Jane style and low-cut socks are available in the market to suit specific requirements. Easy availability of the socks in different varieties and styles is expected to augment the diabetic socks market growth.
The global diabetic socks market is segmented into type, sales channel, and region. Ob the basis of type, the global diabetic socks market is segregated into across ankle length, calf length, and knee length. By sales channel, it is fragmented into offline channels and online channels. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA
Key Findings of the Study:
Calf length diabetic socks was the highest contributor to the global diabetic socks market demand, with $153.4 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $236.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.
By sales channel, the offline segment accounted for about 88% of the global diabetic socks market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.1%.
The online sales channel is expected to gain wide traction in the upcoming years, owing to venturing of leading market players in the omni-channel distribution channel.
North America leads in terms of share, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
Some of the key players profiled in the diabetic socks market analysis include Colfax Corporation, I-Runner, Orthofeet Inc., European Lingerie Group, Drew Shoe, Creswell Sock Mills, Pantherella International Group, Nishikaa Garments International LLP, Simcan Enterprises Inc., and Drew Shoe.
