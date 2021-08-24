Global Diabetic Foods Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global diabetic foods market is expected grow from $10.62 billion in 2020 to $11.38 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $14.94 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The diabetic foods market consists of sales of diabetic foods and related services that are used in supermarkets and hypermarkets, stores or pharmacies, grocery stores, and online stores. Diabetic food products are dietary products which include reduced carbohydrate content and sugar content that help regulate blood glucose increase. Diabetic food also contains low calorie sweeteners, diet beverages, etc.

The diabetic foods market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the diabetic foods market are David Chapman’s Ice Cream Ltd., Fifty 50 Food Inc, Nestlé SA, Unilever Plc., Mars Incorporated, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Kellogg Co., Cadbury Plc., Zen Health Japan Co. Ltd., Newtrition Plus Health & Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Anhui Elite International Trade Co. Ltd., Amber Lyn, Saputo Inc., Hunan Hill Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Danone, Inc., Golden Farm Candies, Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Mondelez International, Mars Inc., Sushma Gram Udyog, Hill Pharmaceutical.

The global diabetic foods market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Confectionery Products, Beverages, Snacks, Others

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Online Stores, Others

3) By End User: Childrens, Adults

The diabetic foods market report describes and explains the global diabetic foods market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The diabetic foods report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global diabetic foods market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global diabetic foods market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

