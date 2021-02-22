Global Diabetes Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% over the Forecast Period to reach US$ 60,100.6 Mn in 2027, Owing to Rise in Health Awareness, says Absolute Markets Insights

Global diabetes devices market was valued at US$ 31,060.7 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 60,100.6 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Rising awareness about the ill-effects of diabetes and active lifestyle has increased the number of patients monitoring and controlling their insulin levels through devices. Globally, this is driving the growth rate of diabetes devices As per World Health organization (WHO) rapid urbanization and sedentary lifestyle has led to about 422 million diabetic patients till end of 2019 around the globe. Governments along with private entities are taking steps to increase awareness regarding diabetes. For instance, International Diabetes Federation had started and initiative in partnership with WHO named ‘diabetes action now’ to promote effective measures for prevention and control of diabetes. Rise in number of diabetes patients in India is leading to the country being designated as becoming Diabetes capital of world. In the Indian State of Maharashtra, the government had sanctioned US$ 0.8 Mn in December 2017 for ‘Diabetes diagnosis and awareness programme. Such initiatives are increasing awareness for diabetes care thus propelling global diabetes devices market.

Rise in outbreak of global pandemic coronavirus or COVID-19 has hit more than 4.6 million people across 187 countries till May 2020 and has also influenced the diabetes devices market positively. It is found that the fatality rate due to COVID-19 is higher in diabetic patients across the globe. United Kingdom National Health Service has claimed that one quarter of COVID-19 deaths in UK were diabetic. Also, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services reported in July 2017, that about 11.0% of COVID-19 patients reported till March end were facing criticality due to diabetes. Thus globally governments are creating awareness amongst diabetic patients to periodically monitor and control their blood sugar levels, which is driving the demand for diabetic devices. Also, in the wake of this pandemic COVID-19 Australian government has started US$ 193.86 Mn initiative to subsidize glucose monitoring systems for type 1 diabetes patients from February 2020. These initiatives are poised to increase the demand for diabetic device among patients across the world. These recent trends have fueled the growth in global diabetes devices market. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of diabetes devices market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Some of the players operating in the diabetes devices market are Abbott, Arkray, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bayer Corporation, BD, Dexcom Inc., F Hoffmann-La Roche Ag, iHealth Labs Inc., InsuJet, Insulet Corporation, Integrity Applications, LifeScan, Inc., Medtronic, Nemaura, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Tandem, Valeritas Holdings Inc., Ypsomed Holding AG amongst other market participants.

