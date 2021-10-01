Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global diabetes care devices market is expected to grow from $35.2 billion in 2019 to $37.3 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak as people with diabetes are at increased risk of serious illness from COVID-19. The diabetic care devices are increasingly being used by care providers and patients (self-monitor) to frequently check the blood glucose levels. FDA issued guidance to expand the availability and capability of non-invasive remote monitoring devices including continuous glucose monitors (CGM) during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the growth is not as significant as expected due to the demand and supply gaps. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $47.3 billion in 2023.

Request For The Sample Of The Diabetes Care Devices Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1836&type=smp

The diabetes care devices (or) equipment consists of sales of diabetes care devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce diabetes care devices used to monitor blood glucose levels in diabetic patients. This industry includes establishments that produce blood glucose test strips used to check blood glucose levels, Insulin Pens, Syringes, pumps and Injectors used to inject insulin, continuous glucose monitoring devices, blood glucose meters and others.

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Diabetes Care Devices Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diabetes-care-devices-market

The diabetes care devices market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the diabetes care devices market are Roche, Medtronic, J&J, Abbott, Becton, Dickinson and Company

The global diabetes care devices market is segmented:

1) By Type, Blood Glucose Test Strips, Insulin Pens, Syringes, Pumps And Injectors, Lancing Devices And Equipment, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices And Equipment, Blood Glucose Meters

2) By End User, Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others

3) By Type of Expenditure, Public, Private

4) By Product, Instruments/Equipment, Disposables Subsegments Covered, Glucose Dehydrogenase, Glucose Oxidase, Pens, Injectors And Pumps, Syringes

Read More On The Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diabetes-care-devices-market

The diabetes care devices market report describes and explains the global diabetes care devices market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The diabetes care devices report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global diabetes care devices market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global diabetes care devices market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Diabetes Care Devices Market Characteristics Diabetes Care Devices Market Product Analysis Diabetes Care Devices Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Diabetes Care Devices Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model