Global Diabetes Care Devices Market 2020 Future Growth Explored in Latest Research Report by 2027, key players BD, Novo Nordisk A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Insulet Corporation, Medtronic

The diabetes care devices market accounted to US$ 23,354.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 39,382.3 Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The growth is contributed majorly by driving factors such as significant rise in the prevalence of diabetes across the countries, rise in the government support for the diabetes care. In addition, the market players are also supporting the diabetes care in the countries through creating awareness and various initiatives.

BD Novo Nordisk A/S B. Braun Melsungen AG Insulet Corporation Medtronic Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Eli Lilly and Company Dexcom, Inc. Terumo Corporation F. Hoffman-LA Roche Ltd.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

