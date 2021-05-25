Global Desktop Virtualization Market to Exhibit Increased Demand in the Coming Years
Desktop Virtualization Market: Introduction
Desktop virtualization is a software technology which is implemented by most of the enterprises for the purpose of separating desktop environment and associated application software from the access of physical devices, used by client. Enterprises that are operating in IT and Telecommunications sector are significantly adopting desktop virtualization solutions in order to minimize excessive IT infrastructure cost, and enhance the deployment speed. Moreover, adoption of desktop virtualization in business processing enterprises and data centres is growing up at a high pace.
Desktop Virtualization Market: Drivers and Restraints
Presently, vendors are migrating their IT infrastructure and business data such as enterprise resource planning, and customer relationship management towards cloud, and this is turning up as one of the major driving factors of the Desktop Virtualization market. Simplified management process and enhanced security is another major factor which is driving the market in positive manner.
Complexity, compatibility, and bottle neck issues are the major restraints faced by most of the vendors in Desktop Virtualization market.
Global Desktop Virtualization Market: Market Segmentation
Segmentation Overview
Global Desktop Virtualization Market can be divided into four segments, on the basis of type, enterprise type, vertical and region.
Segmentation on the basis of the type for Desktop Virtualization Market as:-
The major segments of Desktop Virtualization market on the basis of the type include;
- Desktop-as-a-Service
- Remote Desktop Services
- Virtual Desktop Infrastructure
Segmentation on the basis of the enterprise type for Desktop Virtualization Market as:-
The major segments of Desktop Virtualization market on the basis of the enterprise type include:
- Small and Medium Business Enterprises (SMBs)
- Large Enterprises
Segmentation on the basis of the vertical for Desktop Virtualization Market as:-
The major segments of Desktop Virtualization market on the basis of the vertical include:
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Media and Entertainment
- Retail
- IT & Telecom
- Food & Beverages
- Others
Global Desktop Virtualization Market: Competitive Landscape
Key Players
Major players operating in the Desktop Virtualization market includes Citrix Systems, VMware, NComputing, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Oracle Corporation, Rea Hat, Huawei Technologies, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
Global Desktop Virtualization Market: Regional Outlook
On the basis of geography, Desktop Virtualization market can be segmented into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the Desktop Virtualization market in North America is expected to dominate during the forecast period followed by Western Europe, and APAC. The market of Asia pacific region will witness significant growth owing to the increasing number of start-ups.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Desktop Virtualization Market Segments
- Global Desktop Virtualization Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
- Global Desktop Virtualization Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for Desktop Virtualization Market
- Global Desktop Virtualization Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved in Desktop Virtualization Market
- Desktop Virtualization Market Solutions Technology
- Value Chain of Desktop Virtualization Market
- Global Desktop Virtualization Market Drivers and Restraints
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
