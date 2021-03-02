Global Desktop Virtualization Market || keyplayers Ericom Software Inc. The key players in the market are focusing on product launch with technological advancement.

The report “Global Desktop Virtualization Market By Type (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Desktop-as-a-Service, Remote Desktop Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), By End-User Verticals (It & Telecom, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Government and others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″. Global Desktop Virtualization market is projected to grow from US $6.0 billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Many benefits offered by desktop virtualization solutions such as centralization of IT functions and increasing the productivity of employees and other is the major factor driving the growth for the target market. Furthermore, the competence to lower difficulty and provide apps to various mobile users is the foremost factor boosting the adoption of desktop virtualization. Moreover, it is fully adjusted with cost reduction. Henceforth, cost-effectiveness is expected to be a key driving factor for the growth of the market.

. Key Highlights:

On April 29, 2019, Dell Technologies and Microsoft enlarge partnership through VMware. VMware reveals they’re working together on digital workspace offerings and future cloud integrations. This VMware will also extend the capabilities of Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop leveraging VMware Horizon Cloud on Microsoft Azure.

April 30, 2019, Dell Technologies, VMware, and Microsoft announced a hybrid cloud partnership that will permit customers to run VMware’s software stack in Microsoft’s Azure public cloud.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global desktop virtualization market accounted for US$ 6.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of Product and end-users and region.

By Type global desktop virtualization market is classified into virtual desktop infrastructure, desktop-as-a-service, and remote desktop services .

. By Organization size global desktop virtualization market is classified into large enterprises and SMEs.

global desktop virtualization market is classified into By End-user global desktop virtualization market is classified into it & telecom, BFSI, education, healthcare, government and others

By Region, North America Expected to dominate the market. Owing to huge IT and telecommunications industry in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the growing number of startups in the region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Desktop Virtualization Market By Type (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Desktop-as-a-Service, Remote Desktop Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), By End-User Verticals (It & Telecom, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Government and others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global Desktop Virtualization market includes Citrix Systems Inc., DELL Technologies Inc, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Parallels International GmbH, Red Hat Inc., NComputing Co. Ltd., and Ericom Software Inc. The key players in the market are focusing on product launch with technological advancement.

