Global Dermatitis Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global dermatitis market is expected to grow from $4.82 billion in 2020 to $4.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.91 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The dermatitis drugs market consists of sales of dermatitis drugs such as corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, PDE4 inhibitors which are used to cure inflammation of the outer layer of the body, characterized by itchy rashes on swollen and reddened skin. Some of the major dermatitis drugs include Triamcinolone, Clobetasol, Betamethasone, Hydrocortisone, Fluocinonide and Clobex.

The dermatitis market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the dermatitis market are LEO Pharma A/S, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanofi S.A.

The global dermatitis market is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Corticosteroids, Emollients/Moisturizers, Antihistamines, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Antibiotics, Immunomodulators, Interleukin Inhibitors

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Or Mail Pharmacies

3) By Route Of Application: Topical, Oral, Injectable

4) By Application: Cancer, Blood Disorders, Chronic Diseases, Infectious Diseases

The dermatitis market report describes and explains the global dermatitis market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The dermatitis report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global dermatitis market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global dermatitis market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

