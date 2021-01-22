Global Dental Surgical Instruments Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the Forecast Period, Due to the Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry, says Absolute Markets Insights

The growing number of cosmetic dental surgeries performed around the world is driving the demand for dental surgical instruments. According to the March 2020 statics of World Health Organization, around 20% of global population suffer from trauma to teeth at some point in their life. This oro-dental trauma can result from various factors such as lack of alignment of teeth, risk-taking behaviors, violent events, accidents or others. These dental disorders are treated through cosmetic dentistry which focuses on improving the appearance of patient’s mouth, teeth and smile. Also, the growing awareness regarding self-appearance in the youths has further contributed to the rise in popularity of cosmetic surgeries. This awareness has further inflated amidst the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, Dr Jan Einfeldt, president of the British Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry said in press release of September 2020 that cosmetic dental practices are witnessing a spike in enquiries after COVID-19. Thus, the growing number of cosmetic dentistry procedures performed worldwide are propelling the growth of global dental surgical instruments market.

In terms of revenue, global dental surgical instruments market was valued at US$ 4.67 in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 6.03 by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of dental surgical instruments market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Based on products, forceps dominated the global dental surgical instruments market in 2019 owing to their requirement in most of the surgical procedures to avoid transmission of infection.

The growing number of independent practitioners is anticipated to fuel the share of specialty clinics in global dental surgical instruments market over forecast period.

North America held the highest market share in global dental surgical instruments market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate over the period of next eight years owing to the high prevalence of dental conditions in the region due to lack of awareness about oral health. FDI World Dental Federation states that more than 80% of people in Asia suffer from dental decay.

Some of the players operating in the dental surgical instruments market are 3M, AllSurg, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BIOLASE, Inc., COLTENE Group, Deluxe Scientific Surgico Pvt Ltd, Dentsply Sirona, devemed GmbH, Hu-Friedy, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Keystone Dental, KLS Martin Group, KMIZ Medical Instruments, MicroSidd, Millennium Surgical Corp, Peter Brasseler Holdings, LLC, ProDentUSA, Salvin Dental Specialties, Inc., Surgical Holdings and Thempson amongst others.

Companies such as Apteryx Imaging Inc., DentiMax. And others provide extensive range of intra oral cameras which enable clinicians to capture and display digital images from inside a patient’s mouth for patient education and case documentation. These new ages diagnostic equipment are equipped with LED lights which enhances the visibility and provides clearer picture of patient’s dental condition.

Global Dental Surgical Instruments Market:

By Product

Straight and Contra-angle Handpieces

Soft Tissue Dental Lasers

Burs

Grafting Instruments

Chisels and Wedelstaedts

Curettes and Excavators

Elevators and Spatulas

Nerve Instruments

Carriers

Forceps

Hatchets

Hemostats

Mouth Mirrors

Pliers

Probes

Rasps

Retractors

Rongeurs

Wires

Scissors

Turbines

Others

By Therapeutic

Infection Prevention

Periodontal

Restorative Dentistry

Anterior

Posterior

Crown and Bridge

Orthodontics

Endodontics

Other Therapeutic Areas

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

