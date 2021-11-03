Global Dental Services Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global dental services market reached a value of nearly $365.6 billion in 2020, having at a declining compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.7% since 2015. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to reach $551.9 billion in 2025. The global dental services market is expected to reach $709.7 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2%.

The dental services market consists of sales of dental services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide general dentistry, oral surgeries and orthodontics and prosthodontic services. This industry comprises establishments of licensed health practitioners having the degree of D.M.D. – Doctor of Dental Medicine, D.D.S. – Doctor of Dental Surgery, or D.D.Sc. – Doctor of Dental Science

The dental services market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the dental services market are National Health Service England, The British United Provident Association Limited, Integrated Dental Holdings, Aspen Dental Management Inc., InterDent, Inc.

The dental services market is segmented by type of expenditure, by end user (gender), type of procedure, type of service and by geography.

By Type Of Procedure-

The dental services is further segmented by type of procedure into

a) Non-cosmetic Dentistry

b) Cosmetic Dentistry

By Type Of Service-

The dental services is further segmented by type of service into

a) General Dentistry

b) Orthodontics and Prosthodontics

c) Oral Surgery

By End User-

The dental services market is further segmented by end user into

a) Male

b) Female

The dental services market report describes and explains the global dental services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The dental services report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global dental services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global dental services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

