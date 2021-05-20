Global Dental Needle Market Expected to Rise at A High CAGR, Driving Robust Sales and Revenue till 2026

DBMR has added a new report titled Xyz with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. The market analysis report lists and studies the leading competitors, also provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics. The market document comprises professional and in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. This market research report makes available granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The finest report takes into account several key manufacturers which are based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.

Global Dental Needle Market, By Type (Plastic Hub Dental Needle, Anaesthetic Dental Needle, Triple Bevel Needle), Gauge (25, 27, 30), Length (8mm, 16mm, 22mm), End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Academic Institutes), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

The dental needle market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 4.65% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 2,806.30 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on dental needle market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the markets growth. The increase in the prevalence of oral diseases is escalating the growth of dental needle market.

Competitive Landscape and Dental Needle Market Share Analysis

The dental needle market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to dental needle market.

The major players covered in the dental needle market report are Septodont, 3M, Dentsply Sirona, Integra LifeSciences, Vista Dental Products, Power Dental USA, Inc., 4tek S.r.l, A. Titan Instrument, Delmaks Surgico, Kohdent Roland Kohler Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, RONVIG Dental Mfg. A/S, Henke-Sass, Wolf GmbH., Acteon, Weifang Huaxing Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., Anqing Topeak Medical Co., Ltd., Dentsply International Inc. among other domestic and global players.

A dental needle refers to syringe that is generally utilized for the purpose of anesthesia by the dentists. It comprises of a breech-loading metal syringe fitted with a fixed or sealed cartridge which contains anesthetic solution. The device is also referred to as ancillary tool and is extensively deployed for supplying water and compressing air into the oral cavity with the purpose of cleaning debris away from the cavity area.

The rise in the rate of dental and oral diseases due to the adoption of unhealthy eating habits and lack of vitamin D and vitamin A among population acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of dental needle market. The surge in number of dental treatments such as veneers and braces, bonding, gum surgery, crowns and teeth whitening among others and implementation of favorable government regulations accelerate the dental needle market growth. The growth in the popularity of cosmetic dentistry treatments and increase in the number of dental aesthetic surgeries further influence the dental needle market. Additionally, rising geriatric population, increase in number of diabetic patients, high prevalence of oral diseases such as periodontitis and dental caries and increase in consciousness of oral health positively affect the dental needle market. Furthermore, technological advancements and product innovations extends profitable opportunity to the dental needle market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, lack of skilled dental surgeons and introduction of needleless delivery systems are expected to obstruct the dental needle market growth. Lack of skilled professionals and risks of infection are projected to challenge the dental needle market in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

This dental needle market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Dental Needle Market Scope and Market Size

The dental needle market is segmented on the basis of type, gauge, length and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the dental needle market is segmented into plastic hub dental needle, anesthetic dental needle and triple bevel needle.

On the basis of gauge, the dental needle market is segmented into 25, 27 and 30.

On the basis of length, the dental needle market is segmented into 8mm, 16mm and 22mm.

On the basis of end users, the dental needle market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and academic institutes.

Global Dental Needle Market Country Level Analysis

The dental needle market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, type, gauge, length and end users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global dental needle market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the dental needle market because of the well-developed healthcare sector, high prevalence of dental diseases and high per capita healthcare expenditure. Europe is considered second largest market owning to huge patient population, rising healthcare expenditure and government support for research & development. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to the presence of developing economies, favorable government policies and increasing healthcare expenditures in the region.

The country section of the dental needle market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

The dental needle market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for dental needle market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the dental needle market. The data is available for historic period 2011-2019.

