Global Dental Laser Market Grow at a CAGR of 6.88% Steadily Till The End Of 2027

The global dental laser market is expected to grow from USD 1.00 billion in 2019 to USD 1.70 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest share over the forecast period. It is owing to the growing acceptance of the secure process of dental lasers. Moreover, India is expected to witness a notable growth owing to the growing number of dental illnesses due to the large consumption of alcohol and tobacco. Also, the expanding pharmaceutical sector in developing nations is driving the growth of the market. Improving medical and dental tourism and a vast cosmetic dentistry requirement is also expected to propel the growth over the forecast period.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Dental Laser Market by Product (Dental Welding Lasers, All Tissue, Soft Tissue), End-Use (Dental Clinics, Hospitals), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

Key players in the dental laser market are Biolase, Inc., Convergent Dental, Danaher, Syneron Dental, THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO., LTD., AMD LASERS, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, ZOLAR Technology & Mfg. Co. Inc., FOTONA D.D. and Sirona.

The product segment includes dental welding lasers, all tissue and soft tissue. Soft tissue is anticipated to show the highest share in the product segment over the forecast period due to the vast pervasiveness of soft tissue diseases, such as gingivitis and periodontal disorders among many people. The end-use segment includes dental clinics and hospitals. Hospital segment is expected to show the highest share over the forecast period. It is due to developing healthcare infrastructure in developing nations and well-established pharmaceutical structures in the advanced countries.

The increasing number of dental ailments between a huge population, along with rising awareness about oral cleanliness, are highly propelling the growth. Dental lasers offer light for molding or eliminating the tissues through dental surgery. Lasers further limit bacterial contaminations by disinfecting the space and reducing harm to the neighboring tissues. Therefore, the rising number of dental disorders and minimally invasive types of dental lasers are anticipated to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Improvements in the procedure and operations are driving the growth of the market.

