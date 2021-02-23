Global Dental Lab Market Size Key Trends Challenges, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026||GC Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., A-Dec, Inc., Biohorizons Implants System, Inc., Biolase Technology, Inc., 3 Shapes

Global dental lab market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Zimmer Biomet, 3M, Ultradent Products Inc., Young Innovations, Inc., GC Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., A-Dec, Inc., Biohorizons Implants System, Inc., Biolase Technology, Inc., 3 Shapes, Carestream Health, Inc., Dentatus Ab, Dentsply International, Inc., Gendex Ltd, Instrumentarium Dental, Inc., Roland, Formlabs, Danaher Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Planmeca Oy, Septodont Holding, Voco Gmbh, KaVo GmBh, Dentium, Scheu Dental GmbH and others.

Product Launch:

In 2019, Dentsply Sirona (Pennsylvania, U.S.) announced the launch new sintering furnace which is a powerful reliable sintering furnace and is essential for providing final strength in restorations.

In 2018, Henry Schein (New York, U.S.) announced the release of their new product line Dentrix G7 which integrates digital imaging solutions for the improvement of clinical and financial workflow.

In 2019, Zimmer Biomet (Indiana, U.S.) announced the launch of its new line of non-resorbable membranes and sutureswhich are specifically designed to eliminate bacterial infiltration into the surgical site.

In 2019, 3 Shapes A/S announced the launch of their new product E4 which is the fastest scanner launched by the company till now with Full arch scan in only 11 seconds and accuracy up to 4 microns.

Segmentation: Global Dental Lab Market

By Products

(General & Diagnostic Devices, Treatment-Based Devices and Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Major Points in the Report

To get a comprehensive overview of the Dental Lab market. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Dental Lab is flourishing. Recent industry trends and developments Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Dental Lab Market Developments

In October 2019, Avedon Capital Partners announced that they had partnered with founders of Maxident GmbH, Crossmill GmbH, Hamm Dental GmbH and B u. T Dentaltechnik GmbH which will focus on establishing the “DELABO Group”. This combination of technologies, expertise and capabilities of individual companies will ensure that the dental laboratories market present in Germany can be consolidated. DELABO Group will be able to provide better forms of dental prosthetics, manufactured with the help of advanced automated process to ensure better finish as compared to conventional manufacturing methods.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Key Insights in the report:

Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics of the industry Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation Recent industry trends and developments

