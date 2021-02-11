Global Dental Lab Market Positive Outlook, Revenue Generation & Leading Manufacturers, Forecast 2026||GC Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., A-Dec, Inc., Biohorizons Implants System, Inc., Biolase Technology, Inc

Global dental lab market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Zimmer Biomet, 3M, Ultradent Products Inc., Young Innovations, Inc., GC Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., A-Dec, Inc., Biohorizons Implants System, Inc., Biolase Technology, Inc., 3 Shapes, Carestream Health, Inc., Dentatus Ab, Dentsply International, Inc., Gendex Ltd, Instrumentarium Dental, Inc., Roland, Formlabs, Danaher Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Planmeca Oy, Septodont Holding, Voco Gmbh, KaVo GmBh, Dentium, Scheu Dental GmbH and others.

Rising Incidence of Dental Caries: Cavity or dental caries is one of the most common diseases which are faced by majority of the population. Cavity occurs when the consumed food reacts with the bacteria in the mouth and creates acids which have the ability to destroy the hard tissue of the tooth. The acid decreases the phosphate and calcium from the enamel. This usually cause difficulty in eating and can cause pain as well. To cure this problem, treatments such as fillings, root canal, extraction and crown is done. If not treated on time, this can cause infection as well. Increasing dental caries cases worldwide is the factor for the growth of this market

Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population: Aging can cause many dental problems such as darkened mouth, diminished sense of taste, dry mouth, root decay, tooth loss, uneven jawbone, thrush and others. The main reason due to which the older people face more dental problems is because of the intake of more drugs. So, increasing dental problem among the aging population is the factor driving the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Dental Lab Market

By Products

(General & Diagnostic Devices, Treatment-Based Devices and Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

RISING INCIDENCE OF DENTAL CARIES

Dental caries also referred as tooth decay and cavities is defined as the breakdown of teeth due to the emergence of acid that prevails due to bacterial action. The epidemiological data from various countries indicates a substantial increase in the prevalence of dental caries. This increase affects the people of all age groups from infants to adults covering both primary and permanent teeth. There are various reasons which are responsible for the increase in dental caries which may include poor maintenance of dental hygiene to various life style related habits (smoking, eating tobacco, alcohol consumption and others). Dental caries is the most common chronic disease amongst youth aged 6–19 years. The untreated caries leads to pain, discomfort and infections amongst the people in which this condition persists. Monitoring of the extensiveness of untreated and total caries acts a major role in preventing and controlling the oral diseases. According to National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) there was a notable increase in dental caries from 2012-2016 periods. The untreated caries and increase in the dental caries further increases the scope of the market as this increase in the population increases the number of people undergoing the treatments and hence contributing to the gain in the market share.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

