Global Dental Implant and Prosthetic Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)
The dental prosthesis is used to reestablish intraoral defects.
A dental implant is an inserted artificial tooth into the jaw that serves as a root of the
tooth, repaired using the crown, bridge, or denture.
The global dental implant and prosthesis market has
expanded significantly because dental issues are growing, dental products are
improving technologically, and dentistry is demanding more. The size of the dental
prosthetic market was helped by various forms of prosthetics. Owing to cost-effectiveness and as an alternative to the tooth, the industry has seen strong
demand for dental bridges in recent years.
The market in dentistry is divided into dental crowns, prostheses, toothpaste,
dentures, dental bridges, and others, according to the type. The dental bridge
segment is expected to be the largest share of the market in the prosthesis and can
be used as an alternative to a single dental implant because of cost-efficiency. In
addition, the global dental implant was also divided into root shape dental implants
and dental platform implants by type.
The worldwide dental implant was also divided into titanium and zirconium
implants by material. The titanium implants are the largest share of the market in
dental implants because their benefits, for instance, rigidity, high biocompatibility,
higher corrosion characteristics, strength, and higher strain carrying capabilities,
increase titanium adoptions.
The global dental implants and the prothesis market is also classified into hospitals,
dental laboratories, and other clinics by the form of facility. Due to the increased number
of dental hospitals and clinics in developing countries and the growing number of
dental community practice, the categories of hospitals and clinics hold the largest
share on the market.
Present growth drivers of implants and prosthetic industries are the increasing
incidence of oral diseases such as tooth decay and periodontal disease, the spending
on health, increased demand for cosmetic dentistry, and medical tourism
within the emerging markets. For example, 60%-90% of school children globally
suffer from dental cavities, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Healthcare spending has seen strong growth worldwide, leading to increased implant
adoption and prosthesis. The growth of dental implants and the demand for
prosthetics are also fuelling growing awareness programs for the treatment and
management and increasing the geriatric population. In 2015, approximately 84,7%
of children aged from 2 years to 17 have visited dentists in the United States, for
example, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The
production of high-tech dental implants and prosthesis are also driving the growth of
the markets, and the growing knowledge of oral hygiene.
Geographically, because the aging population is growing and government spending
on oral care across Europe, Europe is the biggest dental and indicator market. Other
drivers of European dental implants and the prosthesis market include increasing use
of dental cosmetic therapies, increasing dentistry increased recognition and concern
for oral hygiene, and a high reimbursement rate for prosthetics compared to other
regions.
In the Asia Pacific, dental implants and prosthetic markets are seen to expand rapidly.
The area contains the largest population and there is a rapid increase in knowledge
of dental implants and prosthetics. Furthermore, rising medical tourism, higher
disposable incomes, improved healthcare facilities, increasing demand for cosmetic
dentistry, and increased dental problems such as cavities have a beneficial effect on
dental implants and the growth of the region’s prothesis sector.
Investing in the production of new and advanced products is key player in the
dental and prosthetic industry, which enhances their market position. Straumann
partners with Botiss Biomaterial in July 2016 to improve its role within the European
market in dental biomaterials. Furthermore, in February 2016, Dr. Straumann
collaborated on the wider market in tooth replacement in China with Anthogyr, the
French implant maker.
Osstem Implant Co., Ltd., Henry Schein, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Dentsply
Implant System, Bicon, LLC, DIO Corporation, Thommen Medical AG and Southern
Implants, Institut Straumann AG, Dental Implant Systems, Danaher Corporation,
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., are major players in dental implant and prosthetic
products.
Update:
May 2019 – Institut Straumann AG has increased from 30% to full ownership its
interest in the French company Anthogyr. Innovative implant solutions and CAD/CAM
solutions are produced, manufactured, and sold at Anthogyr.
September 2019 – Zimmer Biomet announced that Align Technology has entered into
a multinational distribution agreement with the award-winning intraoral scanner
Tero Element. This agreement allowed Zimmer Biomet to broaden its global
footprint for a fast-growing DDR market.
