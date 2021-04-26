Global Dental Implant and Prosthetic Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

A dental implant is an inserted artificial tooth into the jaw that serves as a root of the

tooth, repaired using the crown, bridge, or denture. The dental prosthesis is used to reestablish

intraoral defects. The global dental implant and prosthesis market has

expanded significantly because dental issues are growing, dental products are

improving technologically, and dentistry is demanding more. The size of the dental

prosthetic market was helped by various forms of prosthetics. Owing to cost-effectiveness and as an alternative to the tooth, the industry has seen strong

demand for dental bridges in recent years.

The market in dentistry is divided into dental crowns, prostheses, toothpaste,

dentures, dental bridges, and others, according to the type. The dental bridge

segment is expected to be the largest share of the market in the prosthesis and can

be used as an alternative to a single dental implant because of cost-efficiency. In

addition, the global dental implant was also divided into root shape dental implants

and dental platform implants by type.

The worldwide dental implant was also divided into titanium and zirconium

implants by material. The titanium implants are the largest share of the market in

dental implants because their benefits, for instance, rigidity, high biocompatibility,

higher corrosion characteristics, strength, and higher strain carrying capabilities,

increase titanium adoptions.

The global dental implants and the prothesis market is also classified into hospitals,

dental laboratories, and other clinics by the form of facility. Due to the increased number

of dental hospitals and clinics in developing countries and the growing number of

dental community practice, the categories of hospitals and clinics hold the largest

share on the market.

Present growth drivers of implants and prosthetic industries are the increasing

incidence of oral diseases such as tooth decay and periodontal disease, the spending

on health, increased demand for cosmetic dentistry, and medical tourism

within the emerging markets. For example, 60%-90% of school children globally

suffer from dental cavities, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Healthcare spending has seen strong growth worldwide, leading to increased implant

adoption and prosthesis. The growth of dental implants and the demand for

prosthetics are also fuelling growing awareness programs for the treatment and

management and increasing the geriatric population. In 2015, approximately 84,7%

of children aged from 2 years to 17 have visited dentists in the United States, for

example, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The

production of high-tech dental implants and prosthesis are also driving the growth of

the markets, and the growing knowledge of oral hygiene.

Geographically, because the aging population is growing and government spending

on oral care across Europe, Europe is the biggest dental and indicator market. Other

drivers of European dental implants and the prosthesis market include increasing use

of dental cosmetic therapies, increasing dentistry increased recognition and concern

for oral hygiene, and a high reimbursement rate for prosthetics compared to other

regions.

In the Asia Pacific, dental implants and prosthetic markets are seen to expand rapidly.

The area contains the largest population and there is a rapid increase in knowledge

of dental implants and prosthetics. Furthermore, rising medical tourism, higher

disposable incomes, improved healthcare facilities, increasing demand for cosmetic

dentistry, and increased dental problems such as cavities have a beneficial effect on

dental implants and the growth of the region’s prothesis sector.

Investing in the production of new and advanced products is key player in the

dental and prosthetic industry, which enhances their market position. Straumann

partners with Botiss Biomaterial in July 2016 to improve its role within the European

market in dental biomaterials. Furthermore, in February 2016, Dr. Straumann

collaborated on the wider market in tooth replacement in China with Anthogyr, the

French implant maker.

Osstem Implant Co., Ltd., Henry Schein, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Dentsply

Implant System, Bicon, LLC, DIO Corporation, Thommen Medical AG and Southern

Implants, Institut Straumann AG, Dental Implant Systems, Danaher Corporation,

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., are major players in dental implant and prosthetic

products.

Update:

May 2019 – Institut Straumann AG has increased from 30% to full ownership its

interest in the French company Anthogyr. Innovative implant solutions and CAD/CAM

solutions are produced, manufactured, and sold at Anthogyr.

September 2019 – Zimmer Biomet announced that Align Technology has entered into

a multinational distribution agreement with the award-winning intraoral scanner

Tero Element. This agreement allowed Zimmer Biomet to broaden its global

footprint for a fast-growing DDR market.

