Global Dental Equipment And Supplies Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global dental equipment and supplies market is expected to grow from $15.92 billion in 2020 to $18.57 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $24.72 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The dental equipment and supplies market consists of sales of dental equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce dental equipment and supplies. The market is segmented into therapeutic dental equipment; general dental devices and equipment; dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment; dental surgical devices and equipment.

The dental equipment and supplies market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the dental equipment and supplies market are Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Carestream Health, 3M, Straumann.

The global dental equipment and supplies market is segmented –

1) By Type: Therapeutic Dental Equipment, General Dental Devices And Equipment, Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment, Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment

2) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others

3) By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

4) By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

The dental equipment and supplies market report describes and explains the global dental equipment and supplies market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The dental equipment and supplies report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global dental equipment and supplies market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global dental equipment and supplies market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

