Global Dental Digital X-ray Market to Witness Huge Growth by Worldwide| Global Current Trade Size And Future Prospective

The Global Dental Digital X-ray Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2,791.18 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5,428.32 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 8.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Dental Digital X-ray Market, By Product (Digital X-Ray Systems, Analog X-Ray Systems), Type (Extraoral X-Ray Systems, Intraoral X-Ray Systems, Hybrid X-Ray Systems), Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Cosmetic, Forensic), End-User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Academic and Research Institutes, Forensic Laboratories), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)–Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis: Global Dental Digital X-ray Market

The global dental digital x-ray market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dental digital x-ray market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Dental Digital X-ray Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the dental digital x-ray market are Danaher, Carestream Health, Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca Oy , Vatech , LED Apteryx Inc., The Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd., Midmark Corporation , Air Techniques, Inc., and CEFLA s.c., KaVo Dental., SUNI, SOREDEX, DEXIS, ONEX.

This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and prevalence of demand of Dental digital X-Ray in these populations. Continuous increase of oral cancer and the dental cavity in children also rising the demand of using advanced treatments in dentistry.

Market Definition:

Dental digital X-Ray can be done for diagnosis of disorders and diseases of oral and teeth. Teeth and bone absorb X-rays and form an image. It passes easily through gums and cheeks as these are softer tissues. Dental digital X-Ray is able to detect abnormalities accurately which are not visible by conventional routine dental examination. This x-ray equipment is intended for a number of applications for example tooth roots glancing, cavities detection, checking status of a developing tooth and abnormal bone or teeth densities.

Market Drivers:

Rising geriatric population has increased the demand for these instruments as these population usually suffer from dental problems

Increasing number of dental problems has increased the demand for these instruments

Requires less diagnosis time and a cost saving process

Constant innovations and advancements in the industry will act as a major market driver like use of Cone-Beam Computed Tomography

Market Restraints:

High cost of Digital X-Ray instruments is acting as a major restraint for the market

Lack of trained professionals that can utilize completely these instruments is also acting as a major market restraint

Complex government regulation and lack of reimbursement

Key Highlights of Report

Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

An analysis of strategies of major competitors

Detailed analyses of industry trends

A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

Provides profiles of major competitors of the market.

Details of their operations, product and services.

Recent developments and key financial metrics.

Market Segmentation:

By type:- Extraoral X-ray systems, intraoral X-ray systems and hybrid X-ray systems.

Extraoral X-Ray system sub segment:- Panoramic/cephalometric systems and cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems.

Intraoral X-Ray system sub segment:- Digital sensors and photostimulable phosphor (PSP) systems.

On the basis of application:- Diagnostic, therapeutic, cosmetic and forensic.

On the basis of end user:- Hospitals, dental clinics, dental academic & research institutes and forensic laboratories.

On the basis of geography:- North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

