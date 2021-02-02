Global Dental Consumable Market | Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Nakanishi International, UltraDent Products Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Straumann AG, The Procter & Gamble Company, Danaher Corporation, Young Innovations, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, and Patterson Companies Inc.

In December 2014, Patterson companies acquired Holt Dental which is a regional dental supply firm in Wisconsin and aimed at improving Patterson’s local reach and consolidate its position in the region

In 2017, Straumann reported an increase of 21% in its revenue as compared to 2016.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global dental consumable market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report can be bifurcated on the basis of type, End-User, and region.

By product, the global dental consumable market is characterized into dental implants, crowns and bridges, periodontics, orthodontics, and dental biomaterials. The product segment dental implants account for the largest segment in terms of revenue due to the increase in the demand and use of such consumables in light of increase in tooth loss and tooth decay among the geriatric population, along with urban populations poor diets leading to increased dental visits.

By end-user, the global dental consumable market is categorized into hospital & clinic, laboratory . Among these, hospitals and clinic accounts for the largest segment

By region, Asia Pacific region has the largest market in terms of revenue for the dental consumable market. It is expected to be the most emerging market for the global market due to the increased adoption rate of such systems in the forecast period, especially in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

The report “Global Dental Consumable Market, By Product (Dental implants, Crowns and bridges, Orthodontics, Periodontics, and Dental biomaterials), By End-user (Hospital & Clinic, Laboratory) and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global dental consumable market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Increasing incidence of dental problems among individuals worldwide is one of the major factor driving growth of the global dental consumable market. In addition, demand for minimally invasive dental procedures is another factor expected to boost growth of the global dental consumables market over the forecast period. Rise in demand for dental cosmetic procedures and increase in awareness about proper dentition are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players operating in the global market in the near future. Moreover, introduction of novel products such as herbal toothpaste & powered toothbrushes and availability of different denture care products & dental accessories by the key players may provide new opportunities for the market growth.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on " Global Dental Consumable Market", By Product (Direct Dental Consumable and Indirect Dental Consumable), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global dental consumable market includes Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Nakanishi International, UltraDent Products Inc., Henry Schein Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Straumann AG, The Procter & Gamble Company, Danaher Corporation, Young Innovations, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, and Patterson Companies Inc.