Global Dental Bone Graft Market Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Trends 2021-2026||NovaBone Products LLC, Graftys, Sunstar Suisse S.A., Collagen Matrix, Inc., DENTIUM, LifeNet Health

Global dental bone graft market is registering a healthy CAGR of 9.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to surge in the aging population and various technological advancements in the dental field and various types in dental bone graft procedures.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global dental bone graft market are Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, ACE Surgical Supply, NovaBone Products LLC, Graftys, Sunstar Suisse S.A., Collagen Matrix, Inc., DENTIUM, LifeNet Health, RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., Olympus Terumo Biomaterials Corp, Kerr Corporation, Institut Straumann AG, Dentsply Sirona, BioHorizons, Cortex, Curasan Inc., Geistlich Pharma AG, Orthogen, Colgate-Palmolive Company and Royal Dent Israel among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Medtronic had launched Grafton Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) for the spine and orthopedic procedures. It was launched in Japan and was granted PMDA approval. The product is bone graft extender, bone void filler and bone graft substitute. This launch has extended the product portfolio of the company and has increased their number of customers.

In January 2017, Antibe Therapeutics Inc. has launched PentOS OI Max which is bone graft substitute and maxillofacial surgery. It is an inductive collagen matrix that can be mixed with the clinician’s choice of patient derived concentrates. This product launch has expanded the market share of the company as well as expanded the product portfolio of the company.

Market Drivers

The rise in geriatric population is driving the market growth

There is a lot of expenditure done by the government in oral healthcare sector which is a key driving factor of the market

Dental bone graft has been through a lot of innovations which is propelling the market growth

Dental bone graft procedures have increased globally which drives the market ahead

There is surge in the medical tourism in developing economies is fueling the market growth

Market Restraints

The rate of reimbursement is high which restrains the market growth

For the use of dental devices there are various stringent regulations and compliances which hinders the market growth

The surging pricing pressure among the market players is hampering market growth

Segmentation: Global Dental Bone Graft Market

By Type

Synthetic Bone Graft Ceramics Tricalcium Phosphate Hydroxyapatite Others

Xenograft

Allograft

Demineralized Allograft

Repair Membranes Bio-reabsorbable Non Bio-reabsorbable

Others

By Product

Bio-Oss

Osteograf

Grafton

Others

BY Material Foam

Injectable

Granules

Putty

By Application

Socket Preservation

Ridge Augmentation

Periodontal Defect Regeneration

Implant Bone Regeneration

Sinus Lift

By End User

Dental Clinics

Research and Dental Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

