Global Dental Adhesive Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Dental adhesives are a non-toxic, water-soluble substance placed between dentures

and the tissues in the mouth. This is used to enhance the physiological powers of

the denture. It leads to reducing dental movement and slippage when eating,

speaking, laughing, coughing, and other such activities. Due to an increasingly aging

population, unsatisfactory food habits among young people, and other factors, the

world dental adhesive market has shown strong growth in recent years. Different

types of dental adhesives are present on the market, which provide superior bond

strength, flexibility, and simple dental bonding applications.

The dental adhesives market is divided into cream and powder-based products

according to the type. The most famous on the market among these two is cream

adhesives, which are also known as paste adhesives and denture glue because of

their easy application and their strong bonding properties. Cream adhesives are also

projected to have a greater market share. Cream sticks can easily be applied to dry

or wet dentures. But if not perfectly applied, they appear to ooze.

The dental adhesive market is categorized according to the application as dentures, fit and

fissure, restorative, etc. Of all these applications, during the forecast era, fit and

fissure categories will be the largest segment in the industry. Different factors such

as low dental filling costs and cavities avoidance efficacy relative to other available

filling alternatives are due to this.

The demand for dental adhesives is divided into dental hospitals and clinics, dental

academics, research institutes, laboratories, etc., depending on the end-user. Dental

hospitals and clinics have had the highest market share and the fastest growth in

the coming years is expected. This can be due to the increased number of patients

and to a growing number of clinics, in developing countries, to satisfy the increasing

demand for advanced technology in dental therapy.

The dental adhesive market is mainly driven by growing knowledge of dental or

oral hygiene, an increase in its populations, an increasing level of income, and a rise

in demand for cosmetic dentistry. The knowledge of dental health is rising

worldwide. Study by the US According to Centres to control and prevent diseases,

because of the growing awareness of early care that resulted in market

development, the overall population, particularly young people with cavities in the

country has decreased.

Europe should be the main contributor to the global growth of dental adhesives.

Various factors contribute to market development, such as the growth of geriatric

populations, increased dental illness incidences, and increased dental tourism in

selected countries in Europe. The fastest growth in the dental adhesive market

during the forecast period, however, is expected in Asia-Pacific.

Some of the main players operating for dental adhesive markets are: Dentsply

Sirona, Inc., 3M Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Ultradent Products, Inc., Procter

& Gamble Co. (P&G), Danaher Corporation, Voco GmbH, GC Corporation, Sun

Medical Co., Ltd. and Tokuyama Dental Corp.

Latest News Update

Dentists advise patients who need complicated dental work may have to wait longer

for new NHS targets. The British Dental Association fears that after the talks have

failed, NHS England will place restrictions on activities that do not meet 45 percent

of their normal operation. And regular tests on more time-consuming treatments can

need to be prioritized.

A test takes only 20 minutes – but it takes about an hour to fill urgently.

One representative of the NHS said, “The NHS and the government are working to

determine a safe and reasonable contractual arrangement with dentists, which

recognizes the constraints on practices and maximize access for patients so that

they can see their dentist.”

According to the Association of Dental Associations, NHS dental waiting list could hit

8 million by New Year’s Eve. Practice to keep COVID-19 safe in October was at a

third of the usual stage. And the BBC News shows that NHS England data, with a 45%

target will need to return 57% of practices some of NHS’ money.

