Global Denim Market Anticipated to Reach $89.0 billion By 2025

The global denim market is estimated to be USD 68.2 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach USD 89.0 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The factors responsible for the growth of denim across the globe are increasing disposable income, growing government initiatives for manufacturing of products in the countries such as China, Vietnam, and India, and increasing growth in the e-commerce industry.

Market Segmentation

Insight by Product

Based on product, the global denim market is categorized into jeans, jackets & shirts, dresses, and others. In 2019, the jeans segment is expected to dominate the denim market. The popularity of jeans pants among teenagers and adults is the major factor for its larger market, as compared to other denim products. Also, the availability of different styles of jeans, such as stretch jeans, skinny jeans, mid and high-rise denims, ultra-low-rise denim, boyfriend jeans, straight/ cigarette jeans, flare jeans, cuffed jeans, capri jeans, cropped jeans, and wide leg jeans provides different options for customers to choose according to their choices. Long bottom jeans have been gaining popularity these days, and more number of players are making investments in it.

Insight by Segment

On the basis of segment, the global denim market is bifurcated into mass market, standard, and premium. In 2020, the mass market category is expected to be largest among all the segments and is projected to maintain its dominance, over the study period. However, premium segment is expected to experience fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing number of upper middle class, and increasing westernization.

Insight by Consumer Type

On the basis of consumer type, the global denim market is categorized into men, women, and children. In 2020, the men segment is expected to be largest among all the segments and is projected to maintain its dominance, over the study period. This is owing to their high demand for rugged-material and casual clothing.

Insight by Distribution Channel

On the basis of distribution channel, the global denim market is categorized into specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, online, and exclusive stores. During the forecast period, the online distribution channel is expected to register the fastest growth in the denim market owing to the rapidly growing e-commerce industry around the globe, with the populace inclining toward online shopping.

Industry Dynamics

Growth Drivers

The primary factors driving the growth of the global denim market are:

Growing westernization

Transformation of Asian retail clothing industry

Rising disposable income

Rising e-commerce industry

The Asian retail clothing industry has seen incredible growth in recent years. The increasing technology developments, changing demographics and increasing foreign direct investments (FDIs) have been the driving factors for the clothing industry in the region. Moreover, relaxation in export/import laws from the government for international players have boosted the inflow and outflow of fabrics and other clothing related accessories to a great extent. This also includes increased sale of denim based products in the last few years.

Consumers in the region are also not behind from spending lavishly over necessity and luxury. While luxury retail is witnessing a good growth period in India, the market from denim based products is also booming with the rise in overall disposable income and greater affordability of premium denim brands, such as H&M and Zara. Also, India currently being the fourth fastest growing luxury retailing market in Asia-Pacific, is witnessing the sales and adoption of denim to a whole new level. This includes customer specific advertising of denim by famous personalities and huge discounts offered through digital marketing and e-commerce.

Challenges

Growing popularity of low-cost knitted wear is probably the greatest obstacle confronting denim producers.

Opportunities

Strong growth opportunity from the Chinese market

Growth in recycled denim from plastic and other materials

Government initiatives to boost AI-related technologies

Geographic Overview

Geographically, North America is the largest revenue contributor in the denim market. The growing demand for superior-quality clothing, rising disposable income, and increasing promotion of denimwear by celebrities are the key factors driving the growth of the market in the region. The U.S. tops the list for largest sales of denim by country, however fastest growth in market is expected from Pakistan. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for denim during the forecast period.

Competitive Insight

Key players operating in the global denim market include Levi Strauss & Co., The Gap Inc., VF Corporation, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, PVH Corp., Kering, Pepe Jeans, S.L., Bestseller A/S, and U.S. Polo Assn.

