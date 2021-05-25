Global Dengue Vaccine Market Overwhelming Immense Growth by 2021-2028 with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Biological E Ltd.

Dengue vaccine development has entered the main stage of its lifecycle – with a host of pharmaceutical giants anticipated to present the results of their extensive clinical trials initiated in the past decade or half a decade. The future availability of various substitutes is likely to break the monopoly of the existing Denvaxia vaccine.

A series of international-level collaborations involving healthcare stakeholders across several institutional settings are fueling clinical trials and research studies dedicated to finding new vaccine formulations. The majority growth is likely to remain focused across the Asia-Pacific region, attributed to maximum dengue fever concentration and the presence of reputed regional pharmaceutical giants.

The Dengue Vaccines Market was valued at nearly US$ 350 million with a plethora of pharmaceutical giants investing in R&D funding to initiate huge-scale clinical trials. Up until now, the market has aware of only one major breakthrough in terms of vaccine availability, a trend which is anticipated to be relegated to the past, as companies are expected to publish their finding.

According to the analysis, the Global Dengue Vaccines Market is anticipated to witness prolific developments in the future, anticipated to cross US$ 2 billion and registering a double digit CAGR during the forecast period. As key pharmaceutical companies determine their clinical trials, analysts are hopeful of new product introduction, thereby widening growth scope.

Key Players:

Sanofi Pasteur Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Merck & Co. Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

GeneOne Life Science Inc.

Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corporation

Panacea Biotec Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Biological E Ltd.

According to the World Health Organization, the occurrence of dengue has grown dramatically over recent decades. A huge majority of the cases are asymptomatic, mild, or self-managed, and hence the actual number of infections is hugely under-reported. One modeling calculates indicates 400 million dengue virus infections per year of which 100 million manifests clinically.

Another clinical study has initiated that nearly 5 billion people are at risk of infection. Despite a risk of infection existing in countries, 75 percent of the actual burden is concentrated in Asia. Furthermore, the number of reported dengue cases over the past year has increased eightfold since the past few years, from 600,000 cases in 2000 to over 2.4 million, with death rates climbing from 1000 to 4000.

The dengue continues to impact several countries, with the Americas reporting over 3 million cases out of which 30,000 are categorized as severe. High incidences were also reported across Bangladesh 110,000, Malaysia 140,000, the Philippines 450,000, and Vietnam 380,000. Hence, major pharmaceutical giants are accelerating the pace of their ongoing clinical trials and starting new ones so as to capitalize on this opportunity and enlarge their presence.

Product:-

CYD-TDV (Dengvaxia)

End-User:-

Hospitals

Government Institutes

Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs)

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America



Detailed TOC of Dengue Vaccine Market Market Research Report-

– Dengue Vaccine Market Introduction and Market Overview

– Dengue Vaccine Market Market, by Application

– Dengue Vaccine Market Industry Chain Analysis

– Dengue Vaccine Market Market, by Type

– Industry Manufacture, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

– Industry Value ($) by Region

– Dengue Vaccine Market Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

– Major Region of Dengue Vaccine Market Market

i) Global Dengue Vaccine Market Sales

ii) Global Dengue Vaccine Market Revenue & market share

– Major Companies List

– Conclusion

