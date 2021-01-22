Global Dengue Drugs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2019 to 2027

The reported cases of dengue to World Health Organization in 2019 were 4.2 million and are spreading to multiple countries. This high number of patients has triggered numerous research and development activities for developing effective and economical dengue drugs. For instance, Indian Ministry of Science and Technology in partnership with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. developed an herbal medicine for dengue in 2019. Similarly, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals of Singapore was granted a patent for a novel dengue drug named Celgosivir in 2014. These on-going developments of newer drugs are anticipated to drive the global dengue drugs market in forecast years. The maximum potential market for dengue drugs is US $338 million per year. Over 2-3 billion of the world’s population is at risk of contracting dengue. Approximately 3–6% of clinical cases progress from an acute but uncomplicated febrile form of the disease to dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome. This manifestation is reported to be fatal in nature. There will production of vaccines that will be developed and approved by regulators within 2019 to 2021. Drugs are a intervention that may be useful for patients who contract dengue because they did not receive an approved dengue vaccine or for whom prior vaccination was ineffective.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=617

World Health Organization launched trial for dengue drugs to treat COVID-19 patients in March 2020 which will boost the global dengue drugs market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of dengue drugs market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=617

Global Dengue Drugs Market:

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals

Clinics

Pharmacies

Others

By Type

Rx

OTC

By Drug Class

Acetaminophen

Rehydration therapy

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

By Region (Cross-Segmentation Analysis will be provided by countries)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Reusable-Shipping-Boxes-Market-2019-2027-617

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/