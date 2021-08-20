Global Delivery Drones Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global delivery drone market is expected to grow from $445.75 million in 2020 to $608.24 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.45%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2,238 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 38.50%.

The delivery drones market consists of sales of delivery drones by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture delivery drones. Delivery drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of carrying lightweight packages. Delivery drones are functioned independently or remotely, with controllers theoretically monitoring several drones at once.

The delivery drones market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the delivery drones market are Airbus SE, DJI Technology Co. Ltd, Flirtey, EHANG, Zipline, Uber Technologies Inc., United Parcel Service of America Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Deutsche Post AG, Skycart, FedEx Corporation, Amazon, Wing Aviation LLC, Skycatch, Inc, JD.com, Matternet Inc., and The Boeing Company.

The global delivery drones market is segmented –

1) By Drone Type: Fixed Wing Drones, Rotor Drones, Hybrid Drones

2) By Application: E-commerce, Quick-Service Restaurants (QSR), Healthcare, Others

The delivery drones market report describes and explains the global delivery drones market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The delivery drones report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global delivery drones market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global delivery drones market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

