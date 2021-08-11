Global Delivery Drone Services Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global delivery drone services market is expected to grow from $1.57 billion in 2020 to $2.02 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.4%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The delivery drone services market is expected to reach $5.32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 27.4%.

The delivery drone services market consists of sales of drone services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing contactless delivery services. Delivery drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of carrying lightweight packages. The delivery drone service providers offer advanced services that help in various applications such as e-commerce, medical aids, food delivery, and others.

The delivery drone services market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the delivery drone services market are Airbus SAS, Flirtey, Zipline, United Parcel Service, Uber Technologies Inc, Amazon Prime Air, Zomato, EHANG, FedEx, Wing Aviation LLC, Deutsche Post AG, Boeing, Cheetah Logistics Technology, DHL International GmBH, Drone Delivery Canada Corp, Manna Aero, Matternet Inc., Rakuten Drone, and JD.COM.

The global delivery drone services market is segmented –

1) By Package Size: Less Than 2kg, 2kg To 5kg, More Than 5kg

2) By Range: Less Than Or Equal To 25 km, More Than 25 km

3) By Application: E-Commerce, Medical Aids, Food Delivery, Others

The delivery drone services market report describes and explains the global delivery drone services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The delivery drone services report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global delivery drone services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global delivery drone services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Delivery Drone Services Market Characteristics Delivery Drone Services Market Product Analysis Delivery Drone Services Market Supply Chain

Key MergersAndAcquisitions In The Delivery Drone Services Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix CopyrightAndDisclaimer

