Global DCPD Resin Market has reached USD 655 million in 2020 at a CAGR of almost 7% during 2021-2027

The global DCPD resin market is growing at a potential growth rate Year-over-Year (YoY) and has reached USD 655 million in 2020. The market is further expected to touch USD million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of almost 7% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). DCPD resin, a low-cost thermoplastic resin, manufactured from cyclopentadiene. DCPD is a very reactive resin. It readily copolymerizes and has found many applications. DCPD is widely used in many industries, such as – Paints and coating, tackifiers, hot melt adhesives, EDPM rubber, etc. Furthermore, the growing construction work in the Asia Pacific region will fuel the growth of the DCPD resin market.

Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for high-quality optical lenses

DCPD resin is being used to produce high-quality optical lenses. The ever-growing obsession of the people with the high definition pictures is providing a good platform for the growth of the optical lens market, which will directly contribute towards the growth of the DCPD resin market. The optical lens market is already worth many billions and is likely to grow at a very steady pace and will drive the DCPD market as well. DCPD is also used to enhance the heat resistivity of plastics.

UPR (Unsaturated Polyester Resin) will again be leading the DCPD resin market in the forecast period.

UPR is one of the major products of DCPD. Unsaturated polyesters manufactured from DCPD have enhanced thermal and oxidative resistance properties. UPR also has high processability and low linear shrinkage as compared to other polyester resins. Unsaturated polyester resins have found usages in the production of large glass fibers, reinforced plastic articles including sanitary-ware, tanks, pipes. The use of UPR in cryogenic tanks is also going to contribute to the growth of the market.

Competitive landscape

DCPD resin market is fragmented owing to the presence of several companies that provides varied petroleum resin products. However, the companies that hold the majority share of the Petroleum Resin market are Brasken, Cymetech (Owned by Sojitz), Reliance Industries, Henghe Petrochemical Co., Ltd, Shandong ShenxianRuisen Petroleum Resins Co., Ltd, Cepsa, Mitsui Chemicals, Ineos Phenol, ExxonMobil, Rain carbon, Zeon Corporation, Idemitsu, Puyang Changyu Petroleum Resins, Lesco, Kolon Hydrocarbon, PuyangTiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd. Arakawa Chemical Industries, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF, Dow Chemicals, and other prominent players.

In the DCPD resin market, prominent market participants compete based on price and product quality. Small and medium-sized market players are expected to show considerable improvements in the foreseeable future, given the moderate level of capital expenditure needed to set up a business. The large-sized companies, however, are likely to aim for global expansion, in a bid to gain a more considerable brand reputation.

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2017-2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, GCC Countries. UAE, South Africa Product/Service Segmentation By Grade, By End-Use Industry, and By Region Key Players Brasken, Cymetech (Owned by Sojitz), Reliance Industries, Henghe Petrochemical Co., Ltd, Shandong ShenxianRuisen Petroleum Resins Co., Ltd, Cepsa, Mitsui Chemicals, Ineos Phenol, ExxonMobil, Rain carbon, Zeon Corporation, Idemitsu, Puyang Changyu Petroleum Resins, Lesco, Kolon Hydrocarbon, PuyangTiancheng Chemical Co.,Ltd. Arakawa Chemical Industries, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF, Dow Chemicals, and others

Scope of the Report

By End Use Industry

Fragrances

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Tackifiers

Paints and coatings

Hot melt adhesives

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

