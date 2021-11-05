Global Database Software Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global database software market reached a value of nearly $85,369.5 million in 2020, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% to nearly $135,573.1 million by 2025. The database software market is then expected to grow to $189,209.2 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The database software market consists of the sales revenues earned by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in computer software publishing, or publishing and reproduction. Establishments that are engaged in writing, modifying, designing, testing, assisting in installation, providing documentation and supporting software are also included in this market.

The database software market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the database software market are Oracle, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, SAP SE, Amazon

By Product Type –

a) Database Maintenance Management

b) Database Operation Management

By End User –

a) BFSI

b) IT & Telecom

c) Media & Entertainment

d) Healthcare

e) Others

By Type Of Deployment –

a) Cloud

b) On-Premise

The database software market report describes and explains the global database software market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The database software report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global database software market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global database software market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

