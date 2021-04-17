Global Data Science Platform Market to Witness 40.1% CAGR During 2018 – 2024, Attaining the Market Size of USD 290.9 Billion by 2024 Industry Insights by Deployment Type (On-Premise, On-Demand), by Business Function (Marketing, Logistics, Customer Support, Human Resource, Sales, Others), by Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Consumer Goods, Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Others)

The global data science platform market is predicted to grow at 40.1% CAGR during the forecast period with the market size reaching USD 290.9 billion by 2024. The market is driven by factors such as advancements in big data technologies, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of these platforms among different enterprises or organizations. Industry players are the data science platform industry is integrating AI to advance its technology platform which provides them the competitive edge over other players.

The banking system needs to detect fraud very soon to minimize possible losses and account activities. Every data sets in BFSI sectors are different therefore, it requires advanced data mining techniques such as clustering, association, and classification.

On the basis of deployment type, the data science platform market is segmented into on-premise and on demand. On-premise category account for the larger share in the market whereas on-demand category is predicted to witness the higher CAGR of around 42% during the forecast period.

The market is segmented into IT and telecom, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, BFSI, and others based on vertical. BFSI industry holds the largest share in the market. BFSI sector utilizes these platforms for marketing analytics, collection analytics, risk assessment and reduction, fraud analytics, operation analytics, regulatory compliance, credit policy adherence, and collection analytics.

North America accounted for the major share in the Data Science Platform industry in 2017, due to the supportive government initiatives, developed banking and financial sector and high awareness regarding the benefits of the technology. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the Data Science Platform market.

Alphabet, Inc., Wolfram, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, RapidMiner Inc., Domino Data Lab, Sense Inc., DataRobot Inc., Alteryx, Inc., and Dataiku are some of the key players offering platforms for data science.

