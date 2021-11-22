Global Data Science Platform Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global data science platform market is expected to grow from $43.56 billion in 2020 to $57.08 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31%. The change in growth trend of the data science platform market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The data science platform market is expected to reach $163.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 30%.

The data science platform market consists of sales of data platform solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to analyze, organize, and transfer the data. Data science platforms assist businesses in developing analytic models and managing analytic data via software and applications. Data analysis across multiple platforms can assist businesses in gaining insights from user data and marketing campaigns, ultimately assisting in the improvement of strategy and revenue.

The data science platform market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the data science platform market are Microsoft Corporation, Google, IBM, Oracle, Alteryx, SAP SE, Teradata, TIBCO Software, RapidMiner Inc., MathWorks, SAS Institute, Wolfram Research Inc, Dataiku, Fair Issac Corporation (FICO), and Altair.

The global data science platform market is segmented –

1) By Type: Solutions, Services

2) By Deployment: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

3) By End User: BFSI, Telecommunication, Transportation And Logistics, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others

The data science platform market report describes and explains the global data science platform market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The data science platform report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global data science platform market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global data science platform market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

