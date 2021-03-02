Global Data Science Market worth US$ XX Billion 2029 with a CAGR of XX%

The report Global Data Science Market, By Types (Solution and Services), By End-User (Banking and Financial Institutions (BFSI), Telecommunication, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, and Manufacturing), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ global data science market is projected to grow from us$ xx billion in 2019 to us$ xx billion by 2029. Technological advancements, especially in big data analytics and increasing adoption of various data analytical tools in industries across developed countries is a major factor driving growth of the target market. In addition, increasing adoption of various cloud based technologies and increasing data collection & analysis from mobile devices are other major factors expected to boost growth of the global data science market over the forecast period. Furthermore, factors boosting the global market include data explosion, the realization of the importance of data science by organizations, increase in data collection & analysis from mobile devices. Higher inclination of enterprises towards data intensive business strategies is the opportunity for the key market players

Key Highlights:

In 2016, Microsoft Corporation launched the next generation SQL Server and Azure Data Lake, and several new skills including Kafka for HDInsight, DocumentDB Emulator, and R Server for Azure HDInsight to aid makers build intelligent applications.

In 2016, IBM Corporation launched Watson Data Platform which brings data ingestion engine and cognitive powered decision-making tools that allows data scientists to influence AI for business use.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global data science market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been bifurcated on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the global data science market is segmented into solution and services.

By end-user, the global data science market is categorized into banking and financial institutions, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and manufacturing

By region, market in North America accounts for highest share in the global market in revenue terms, owing to increasing awareness about data security and high adoption of data analytic tools in the region. The market in Europe has the second-largest market in terms of revenue share in the global data science market due to rise in the trend of preferring cloud and big data technologies in the region.

The prominent player operating in the global data science market includes Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), SAP SE, Rapid Miner, Inc., Datalink SAS, Apteryx, Inc., and Math Works, Inc.