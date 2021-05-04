Global Data Protection Software Market – The Biggest Trends to Watch out for 2018-2028

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Data Protection Software Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2019, and key prospects over the forecast period 2028. The insights and analytics on the Data Protection Software Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

The data protection software market continues to observe bullish prospects, with a revenue increase estimated at over US$ 750 Mn in 2018 over 2017, according to a recent Fact.MR study. The report envisages solutions to remain sought-after in the data protection and software market, while revenues from services are foreseen to outpace those from solutions through 2028.

Managed services have traditionally reigned supreme in the data protection software market, meanwhile professional services have rapidly gained ground recently. Fact.MR’s study envisages professional services to pose a close competition to managed services in terms of revenue share, with the difference in 2018 estimated at just 1%. Demand for managed services continues to remain at an all-time-high, with new providers emerging in the market as SMEs outsource their IT requirements to free up internal resources for focusing on critical activities.

However, professional services are now attracting established organizations and SMEs alike, owing to their proactivity in identifying sensitive data and assessing the same. Professional data protection services further aid in demonstrating compliance for data processing to maintain security, meanwhile facilitating establishment and maintaining of data inventory.

Sensing varied requirements from end-use verticals, data protection software developers have introduced diverse solutions to the market, ranging from data backup & recovery to data compliance. While data backup & recovery and disaster recovery have traditionally subjugated revenue share of worldwide data protection software solution sales, growth of data security and data compliance has witnessed rapid rise recently, and the status quo is expected to prevail in the forthcoming years.

“Several business are relying on the in-house cybersecurity professionals, while seeking the same by outsourcing to IT firms. The rate at which the cybercriminals are breaching the security systems is met by rising number of perks businesses, who are willing to spend more to acquire tech minds. Most of the compliance initiatives are undergird by national legislations, rooted in security concerns that revolve around solutions and services of data protection software. However, enterprises are focusing on the management, governing and ensuring compliance to overwhelm the amount of data being produced, particular in the face of worldwide legislations such as GDPR, instead of national regulations,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

