Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Data protection as service (DPaaS) assists users with the provision of cloud-assisted

and web-based service to secure data for their business entity. Businesses use this

service to enhance network security and shape enhanced security services for transit

and pause corporate information.

Furthermore, DPaaS has become an important service for keeping data secure by

increasing its reliance on the internet and the increasing deployment of data

centres and cloud-based technologies. In addition, growing internet acceptance has

paved the way for further cybercrimes, and the adoption of data security as a

service is crucial that increases the growth of the DPaaS market worldwide.

DPaaS is divided into Backup as a service (BaaS), Disaster Recovery as a service

(DRaaS) and Storage as a service based on a service category (STaaS). DRaaS is

projected to see the highest growth in these segments during the forecast period as

many business entities derive increased benefits from DRaaS. This model helps

businesses to protect their data from fire, theft and mistakes.

In addition, this method allows businesses to work in different applications and

allows firms to pay extra for productivity in their sector. This segment greatly

supports the growth of the worldwide DPaaS industry.

There are three forms of DPaaS deployment which include public cloud, private

cloud and hybrid cloud. Of all these categories, the fastest growth in hybrid cloud

over the forecast period is expected as the hybrid cloud expects to establish a

versatile and comfortable workload management framework. These clouds are

becoming increasingly common in small and medium enterprises to ensure that

organizations operate efficiently and effectively.

DPaaS is classified into small and medium-sized companies and large firms based on

organizational size. Small and medium-sized businesses are projected to experience

more rapid growth during the forecast period among these two groups. DPaaS is

implemented to help businesses reduce costs by reducing the need for large

infrastructures.

Based on the end-user, the telecom & IT, retail, manufacturing, government & public

sector, BFSI, healthcare, energy & utilities, and others are categorised on the DPaaS

market. The telecoms & IT domain of all these segments is expected to be at the

forecast time with the highest rise. The demand for data backup, security and

compliance has been increasingly strong, raising the pressure on the IT domain and

increasing its costs. The use of DPaaS in the telecommunications and IT domain, therefore, enables businesses to access high-performance data, scalability and

data protection.

The growth of the DPaaS market globally is driven by increased demand for better

technology, greater deployment of the data centre, increased cloud computing needs,

and growing threats of cybercrime. Growing demand for security requirements

according to improvised technology has been observed in changing technological

trends. In addition, with growing internet penetration, DPaaS technologies are

becoming more demanding and increasingly effective for different business

organisations, thereby making the data centres and cloud services more effective.

Geographically, the North American DPaaS market is projected by rising Internet

development compared to other technologies to generates the largest revenue over

the estimated period. Another key factor in the growth of the DPaaS market in the

area is the growing development of the I.T domain and cloud-based computing.

In addition, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the

forecast period as government spending on cloud services in that region increases.

Additional factors related to the growth of the DPaaS market in the area are the

growing adoption of cloud-based computing and increased use of data centre

operations.

Key players in the DPaaS industry invest in enhancing service quality to give users a

forum to exchange safe and secure data transmission. developing state-of-the-art

technology to improve their marketplace. In addition, local players have been found

to pursue merger and acquisitions to boost their portfolio to further enhance and

meet the demand of large customer populations. Acronis International GmbH,

Carbonite, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Veritas Technologies,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Commvault Systems, Inc., and Quantum

Corporations are some of the major players in the DPaaS market.

Latest News Update

For “losing control” of data from about one million users in England and Wales,

Facebook is being sued. The suspected flaws were exposed in the Cambridge

Analytica scandal, where data was obtained during elections to advertising. Peter

Jukes, the journalist in charge, claims to have compromised his information.

Facebook told the BBC News that “no evidence” had been given to Cambridge

Analytica by the UK or EU user data.

However, a “loss of control” over users’ personal data, which is likely to last for at

least three years would warrant individual compensation in the case of the

technology giant.

Cambridge Analytica privacy controversy, which was unfolded in 2018, focused on

collecting Facebook’s personal data through third-party applications.

The Facebook app by Cambridge Analytica gathered data from users who had

communicated – and from friends who didn’t give their permission.

For free sample report- https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/dataprotection-

as-a-service-market/request-sample

Contact Person- Kundan Kumar

Email ID – kundan@vynzresearch.com

Source: – VynZ Research

https://www.vynzresearch.com/