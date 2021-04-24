Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)
Data protection as service (DPaaS) assists users with the provision of cloud-assisted
and web-based service to secure data for their business entity. Businesses use this
service to enhance network security and shape enhanced security services for transit
and pause corporate information.
Furthermore, DPaaS has become an important service for keeping data secure by
increasing its reliance on the internet and the increasing deployment of data
centres and cloud-based technologies. In addition, growing internet acceptance has
paved the way for further cybercrimes, and the adoption of data security as a
service is crucial that increases the growth of the DPaaS market worldwide.
DPaaS is divided into Backup as a service (BaaS), Disaster Recovery as a service
(DRaaS) and Storage as a service based on a service category (STaaS). DRaaS is
projected to see the highest growth in these segments during the forecast period as
many business entities derive increased benefits from DRaaS. This model helps
businesses to protect their data from fire, theft and mistakes.
In addition, this method allows businesses to work in different applications and
allows firms to pay extra for productivity in their sector. This segment greatly
supports the growth of the worldwide DPaaS industry.
There are three forms of DPaaS deployment which include public cloud, private
cloud and hybrid cloud. Of all these categories, the fastest growth in hybrid cloud
over the forecast period is expected as the hybrid cloud expects to establish a
versatile and comfortable workload management framework. These clouds are
becoming increasingly common in small and medium enterprises to ensure that
organizations operate efficiently and effectively.
DPaaS is classified into small and medium-sized companies and large firms based on
organizational size. Small and medium-sized businesses are projected to experience
more rapid growth during the forecast period among these two groups. DPaaS is
implemented to help businesses reduce costs by reducing the need for large
infrastructures.
Based on the end-user, the telecom & IT, retail, manufacturing, government & public
sector, BFSI, healthcare, energy & utilities, and others are categorised on the DPaaS
market. The telecoms & IT domain of all these segments is expected to be at the
forecast time with the highest rise. The demand for data backup, security and
compliance has been increasingly strong, raising the pressure on the IT domain and
increasing its costs. The use of DPaaS in the telecommunications and IT domain, therefore, enables businesses to access high-performance data, scalability and
data protection.
The growth of the DPaaS market globally is driven by increased demand for better
technology, greater deployment of the data centre, increased cloud computing needs,
and growing threats of cybercrime. Growing demand for security requirements
according to improvised technology has been observed in changing technological
trends. In addition, with growing internet penetration, DPaaS technologies are
becoming more demanding and increasingly effective for different business
organisations, thereby making the data centres and cloud services more effective.
Geographically, the North American DPaaS market is projected by rising Internet
development compared to other technologies to generates the largest revenue over
the estimated period. Another key factor in the growth of the DPaaS market in the
area is the growing development of the I.T domain and cloud-based computing.
In addition, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the
forecast period as government spending on cloud services in that region increases.
Additional factors related to the growth of the DPaaS market in the area are the
growing adoption of cloud-based computing and increased use of data centre
operations.
Key players in the DPaaS industry invest in enhancing service quality to give users a
forum to exchange safe and secure data transmission. developing state-of-the-art
technology to improve their marketplace. In addition, local players have been found
to pursue merger and acquisitions to boost their portfolio to further enhance and
meet the demand of large customer populations. Acronis International GmbH,
Carbonite, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Veritas Technologies,
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Commvault Systems, Inc., and Quantum
Corporations are some of the major players in the DPaaS market.
Latest News Update
For “losing control” of data from about one million users in England and Wales,
Facebook is being sued. The suspected flaws were exposed in the Cambridge
Analytica scandal, where data was obtained during elections to advertising. Peter
Jukes, the journalist in charge, claims to have compromised his information.
Facebook told the BBC News that “no evidence” had been given to Cambridge
Analytica by the UK or EU user data.
However, a “loss of control” over users’ personal data, which is likely to last for at
least three years would warrant individual compensation in the case of the
technology giant.
Cambridge Analytica privacy controversy, which was unfolded in 2018, focused on
collecting Facebook’s personal data through third-party applications.
The Facebook app by Cambridge Analytica gathered data from users who had
communicated – and from friends who didn’t give their permission.
