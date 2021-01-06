Global Data Preparation Market size, trend, Demand, Key players : Informatica LLC, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Microstrategy Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., etc.

The report “Global Data Preparation Market By Deployment (On-premise, and Cloud-based), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), By End-user Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication and Other End-user Verticals), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global Data Preparation market is projected to grow from the US $XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. The upsurge in real-time data is a major factor supporting the growth of the target market. Additionally, the need to track supervisory and compliance requirements in numerous industries such as health care, BFSI, transportation, energy & utility, telecommunications & IT, manufacturing, and others are expected to boosting the data preparation market. However, data security is an issue that hampers the data preparation market.

. Key Highlights:

Informatica®, the enterprise cloud data management leader, announced extensive updates across its Intelligent Data Platform, powered by Informatica’s AI-powered CLAIRE engine, allowing enterprises with leading data management solutions.

On Jun 2019 announced a new data preparation solution intended to help clients improve their data ops processes to get their data ready for AI quickly and efficiently.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Data Preparation market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on Organization Size and end-user and region.

By deployment global data preparation market is classified into on-premise, and cloud-based

By enterprise size global data preparation market is classified into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises

By end-user vertical global data preparation market is classified into BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, it and telecommunication and other end-user verticals

By region Asia Pacific is projected to grow with highest CAGR, owing to rapidly changing business scenario with increasing business operation and an upsurge in awareness about the importance of data preparation in developing nations such as China and India in this region boos the demand for the target market

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Data Preparation Market By Deployment (On-premise, and Cloud-based), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), By End-user Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication and Other End-user Verticals), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Data-Preparation-Market-By-3941

The prominent player operating in the global data preparation market includes Informatica LLC, IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Microstrategy Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Alteryx Inc., Rapid Insight Inc., Unifi Software Inc. and Data Corporation.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com