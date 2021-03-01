Global Data Discovery Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Developments, Investments & Opportunities – Ibm, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Sas Institute

“

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Data Discovery market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Data Discovery market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Data Discovery market is one of the quickest growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the industry statistics and facts & figures related to the Data Discovery market. The business strategies of all the leading business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, PEST Analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Ibm, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Sas Institute and more – all the leading players operating in the global Data Discovery market have been profiled in this research report.

Global Data Discovery Market is valued at approximately USD 6.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.6 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. The method of finding patterns and trends in web data through data collection and analysis is data discovery. It is the initial step in leveraging web data with useful driven analytics to inform future important business decisions. Data is collected, combined, and analyzed through the discovery process to provide organizations with more detailed information about their consumers, market, and industry. The rising importance of extracting their data and drawing meaningful analysis for driving market growth and building competitive edge is being realized by most companies across industries. Due to the use of IoT devices, sensors, and geospatial devices, every organization generates vast quantities of data. It is the requirement of the day to produce insights from structured and unstructured data by unifying them into particular formats so that the end-user can validate and understand it. Sensitive discovery of data is vital to the creation and maintenance of an effective strategy for data protection. Moreover, various types of organic as well as inorganic growth strategies have been adopted by data exploration vendors, such as new product releases, product updates, alliances and agreements, company extensions, and mergers and acquisitions to improve their market offerings.

For instance:

•IBM unveiled a new risk-based service, IBM Risk Analytics, in September 2020. The solution is designed to help companies apply the same analytics to cybersecurity spending goals that are used for conventional business decisions. In order to help customers recognize, prioritize and measure security threats, the new service generates risk assessments as they weigh decisions such as deploying new technology, making investments in their organization, and changing processes.

•In November 2020, PKWARE acquired Dataguise in November 2020, a company with revolutionary technologies for organizations to discover and safeguard personal data stored through various IT systems and environments. The acquisition will broaden the global presence of PKWARE as it continues the operations of the existing offices of Dataguise in the US, India, Europe and Canada.

However, sometimes, companies struggle to recognize where their resources need to be distributed. This inability to assign resources results in the complete potential of data exploration not being extracted. Because of the lack of experience and technical skills to use cloud-based data discovery technologies optimally, most companies will still not take full advantage of data discovery resources in the cloud., may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Data Discovery Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the commercialization of the AI and ML technology in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to rising awareness for privacy and data security amongst organizations in important countries, such as India, China, and Japan.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Salesforce

SAS Institute

Google

AWS

Micro Focus

MicroStrategy

Cloudera

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

Support and Maintenance

By organization size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By deployment mode:

On-premises

Cloud

By Application:

Security and Risk Management

Sales and Marketing Management

Asset Management

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Data Discovery Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.1. Data Discovery Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.2. Data Discovery Market, By Component, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.3. Data Discovery Market, By Organization Size, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.4. Data Discovery Market, By Deployment Mode, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.2.5. Data Discovery Market, By Application, 2018-2027 (Usd Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Data Discovery Market Definition And Scope

2.1. Objective Of The Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope Of The Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered For The Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Data Discovery Market Dynamics

3.1. Data Discovery Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Data Discovery Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’S 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach To Porter’S 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Data Discovery Market, By Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Data Discovery Market By Component , Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Data Discovery Market Estimates & Forecasts By Component 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

5.4. Data Discovery Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Solutions

5.4.2. Services

5.4.3. Support And Maintenance

Chapter 6. Global Data Discovery Market, By Organization Size

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Data Discovery Market By Organization Size, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Data Discovery Market Estimates & Forecasts By Organization Size 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

6.4. Data Discovery Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Large Enterprises

6.4.2. Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes)

Chapter 7. Global Data Discovery Market, By Deployment Mode

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Data Discovery Market By Deployment Mode, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Data Discovery Market Estimates & Forecasts By Deployment Mode 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

7.4. Data Discovery Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. On-Premises

7.4.2. Cloud

Chapter 8. Global Data Discovery Market, By Application

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Data Discovery Market By Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Data Discovery Market Estimates & Forecasts By Application 2017-2027 (Usd Billion)

8.4. Data Discovery Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Security And Risk Management

8.4.2. Sales And Marketing Management

8.4.3. Asset Management

Chapter 9. Global Data Discovery Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Data Discovery Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Data Discovery Market

9.2.1. U.S. Data Discovery Market

9.2.1.1. Component Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.2. Organization Size Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.3. Deployment Mode Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.4. Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.2. Canada Data Discovery Market

9.3. Europe Data Discovery Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. Data Discovery Market

9.3.2. Germany Data Discovery Market

9.3.3. France Data Discovery Market

9.3.4. Spain Data Discovery Market

9.3.5. Italy Data Discovery Market

9.3.6. Rest Of Europe Data Discovery Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific Data Discovery Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China Data Discovery Market

9.4.2. India Data Discovery Market

9.4.3. Japan Data Discovery Market

9.4.4. Australia Data Discovery Market

9.4.5. South Korea Data Discovery Market

9.4.6. Rest Of Asia Pacific Data Discovery Market

9.5. Latin America Data Discovery Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil Data Discovery Market

9.5.2. Mexico Data Discovery Market

9.6. Rest Of The World Data Discovery Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Ibm

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Product Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. Microsoft

10.2.3. Oracle

10.2.4. Salesforce

10.2.5. Sas Institute

10.2.6. Google

10.2.7. Aws

10.2.8. Micro Focus

10.2.9. Microstrategy

10.2.10. Cloudera

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

11.3. Research Assumption

