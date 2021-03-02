Global Data Center Power Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Key Market Solutions, Investments, Developments, Challenges & Opportunities – Schneider Electric, Vertiv, ABB, Eaton, Delta Electronics
“
Post COVID-19 Market Condition
Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Data Center Power market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Data Center Power market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.
The global Data Center Power market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Data Center Power market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Schneider Electric, Vertiv, ABB, Eaton, Delta Electronics and more – all the leading players operating in the global Data Center Power market have been profiled in this research report.
Global Data Center Power Market is valued approximately at USD 17.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The unprecedented and rapid growth in the volume of data collected and produced by different organizations, companies, and individuals has resulted in increased demand for data storage contributing to a rise in data centre capacity. Data centres are power-intensive systems, which have risen in proportion and size with the escalating popularity of the digital economy. In addition, while data centre workloads have risen exponentially, the rise in power demand in data centres has been met by the adoption of stern power efficiency improvements efforts. Growing need for enterprises to slash operating expenses, need for uptime for increased service along with growing demand for high-performance computing are prominent factors contributing towards the market growth. However, high initial investment is expected to hinder the market growth. Whereas, renovation of the data centres to increase efficiency and improvement at UPS is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. Apart from this, the key players of global Alopecia market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, Schneider Electric launched their first Smart-UPS Lithium-ion UPS segment in March 2020. It’s built for micro data centres and local edge ecosystems. The second group is APC Simple UPS 1 Ph Online, a flexible, high-quality, and cost-effective UPS built to manage conditions of high voltage and intermittent control.
The regional analysis of global Alopecia market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to large-scale setting up of ‘hyperscale’ data centers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising adoption of advanced technologies, such as IoT and cloud computing, rising number of telecom subscribers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Alopecia market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Schneider Electric
Vertiv
ABB
Eaton
Delta Electronics
Huawei
Legrand
Tripp Lite
Toshiba
Siemens
Mitsubishi Electric
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By components:
Solution
Services
By end-user type:
Enterprises
Colocation providers
Cloud providers
Hyperscale data centers
By data center sizes:
Small and Medium-sized data center
Large data center
By verticals:
BFSI
IT and Telecommunication
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare
Government and Defense
Retail
Manufacturing
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Alopecia Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Main Chapters From The Table of Content :
Chapter 1.Executive Summary
1.1.Market Snapshot
1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1.Data Center Power Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2.Data Center Power Market, by Components, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3.Data Center Power Market, by End-user type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4.Data Center Power Market, by Data center sizes, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.5.Data Center Power Market, by Verticals, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3.Key Trends
1.4.Estimation Methodology
1.5.Research Assumption
Chapter 2.Global Data Center Power Market Definition and Scope
2.1.Objective of the Study
2.2.Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1.Scope of the Study
2.2.2.Verticals: Evolution
2.3.Years Considered for the Study
2.4.Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3.Global Data Center Power Market Dynamics
3.1.Data Center Power Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1.Market Drivers
3.1.2.Market Challenges
3.1.3.Market Opportunities
Chapter 4.Global Data Center Power Market: Verticals: Analysis
4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2.PEST Analysis
4.2.1.Political
4.2.2.Economical
4.2.3.Social
4.2.4.Technological
4.3.Investment Adoption Model
4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5.Global Data Center Power Market, by Components
5.1.Market Snapshot
5.2.Global Data Center Power Market by Components, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3.Global Data Center Power Market Estimates & Forecasts by Components 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4.Data Center Power Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1.Solution
5.4.2.Services
Chapter 6.Global Data Center Power Market, by End-user type
6.1.Market Snapshot
6.2.Global Data Center Power Market by End-user type, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3.Global Data Center Power Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-user type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4.Data Center Power Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1.Enterprises
6.4.2.Colocation providers
6.4.3.Cloud providers
6.4.4.Hyperscale data centers
Chapter 7.Global Data Center Power Market, by Data center sizes
7.1.Market Snapshot
7.2.Global Data Center Power Market by Data center sizes, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3.Global Data Center Power Market Estimates & Forecasts by Data center sizes2017-2027 (USD Billion)
7.4.Data Center Power Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Small and Medium-sized data center
7.4.2.Large data center
Chapter 8.Global Data Center Power Market, by Verticals
8.1.Market Snapshot
8.2.Global Data Center Power Market by Verticals:, Performance – Potential Analysis
8.3.Global Data Center Power Market Estimates & Forecasts by Verticals:: 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
8.4.Data Center Power Market, Sub Segment Analysis
8.4.1. BFSI
8.4.2.IT and Telecommunication
8.4.3.Media and Entertainment
8.4.4.Healthcare
8.4.5.Government and Defense
8.4.6.Retail
8.4.7.Manufacturing
8.4.8.Others
Chapter 9.Global Data Center Power Market, Regional Analysis
9.1.Data Center Power Market, Regional Market Snapshot
9.2.North America Data Center Power Market
9.2.1.U.S. Data Center Power Market
9.2.1.1.Components breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
9.2.1.2.End-user type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
9.2.1.3.Data center sizes breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
9.2.1.4.Verticals breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
9.2.2.Canada Data Center Power Market
9.3.Europe Data Center Power Market Snapshot
9.3.1.U.K. Data Center Power Market
9.3.2.Germany Data Center Power Market
9.3.3.France Data Center Power Market
9.3.4.Spain Data Center Power Market
9.3.5.Italy Data Center Power Market
9.3.6.Rest of Europe Data Center Power Market
9.4.Asia-Pacific Data Center Power Market Snapshot
9.4.1.China Data Center Power Market
9.4.2.India Data Center Power Market
9.4.3.Japan Data Center Power Market
9.4.4.Australia Data Center Power Market
9.4.5.South Korea Data Center Power Market
9.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Data Center Power Market
9.5.Latin America Data Center Power Market Snapshot
9.5.1.Brazil Data Center Power Market
9.5.2.Mexico Data Center Power Market
9.6.Rest of The World Data Center Power Market
Chapter 10.Competitive Intelligence
10.1.Top Market Strategies
10.2.Company Profiles
10.2.1.Schneider Electric
10.2.1.1.Key Information
10.2.1.2.Overview
10.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
10.2.1.4.Components Summary
10.2.1.5.Recent Developments
10.2.2. Vertiv
10.2.3.ABB
10.2.4.Eaton
10.2.5.Delta Electronics
10.2.6.Huawei
10.2.7.Legrand
10.2.8.Tripp Lite
10.2.9.Toshiba
10.2.10.Siemens
10.2.11.Mitsubishi Electric
Chapter 11.Research Process
11.1.Research Process
11.1.1.Data Mining
11.1.2.Analysis
11.1.3.Market Estimation
11.1.4.Validation
11.1.5.Publishing
11.2.Research Attributes
11.3.Research Assumption
