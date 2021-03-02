Global Data Center Power Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Key Market Solutions, Investments, Developments, Challenges & Opportunities – Schneider Electric, Vertiv, ABB, Eaton, Delta Electronics

“

Competitive Research Report on Data Center Power Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2027.

The Data Center Power market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this market research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Data Center Power market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Data Center Power market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Data Center Power market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Data Center Power market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Schneider Electric, Vertiv, ABB, Eaton, Delta Electronics and more – all the leading players operating in the global Data Center Power market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Data Center Power market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Data Center Power market.

Global Data Center Power Market is valued approximately at USD 17.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. The unprecedented and rapid growth in the volume of data collected and produced by different organizations, companies, and individuals has resulted in increased demand for data storage contributing to a rise in data centre capacity. Data centres are power-intensive systems, which have risen in proportion and size with the escalating popularity of the digital economy. In addition, while data centre workloads have risen exponentially, the rise in power demand in data centres has been met by the adoption of stern power efficiency improvements efforts. Growing need for enterprises to slash operating expenses, need for uptime for increased service along with growing demand for high-performance computing are prominent factors contributing towards the market growth. However, high initial investment is expected to hinder the market growth. Whereas, renovation of the data centres to increase efficiency and improvement at UPS is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. Apart from this, the key players of global Alopecia market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, Schneider Electric launched their first Smart-UPS Lithium-ion UPS segment in March 2020. It’s built for micro data centres and local edge ecosystems. The second group is APC Simple UPS 1 Ph Online, a flexible, high-quality, and cost-effective UPS built to manage conditions of high voltage and intermittent control.

The regional analysis of global Alopecia market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to large-scale setting up of ‘hyperscale’ data centers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising adoption of advanced technologies, such as IoT and cloud computing, rising number of telecom subscribers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Alopecia market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

ABB

Eaton

Delta Electronics

Huawei

Legrand

Tripp Lite

Toshiba

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By components:

Solution

Services

By end-user type:

Enterprises

Colocation providers

Cloud providers

Hyperscale data centers

By data center sizes:

Small and Medium-sized data center

Large data center

By verticals:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Alopecia Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which factors are responsible for the rapid growth of the Data Center Power market?

Which product segment will be at the top in 2021?

In the upcoming years, which regional markets will be at the top?

Which product and application segments will have a long term growth?

What are the emerging opportunities and business challenges in the Data Center Power market?

What are the upcoming and emerging trends in the global market?

What are the business strategies of the top business players in the Data Center Power market?

After post COVID-19 lockdown, what will be the scenario in the Data Center Power market?

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Data Center Power Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Data Center Power Market, by Components, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Data Center Power Market, by End-user type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Data Center Power Market, by Data center sizes, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5.Data Center Power Market, by Verticals, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Data Center Power Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Verticals: Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Data Center Power Market Dynamics

3.1.Data Center Power Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Data Center Power Market: Verticals: Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Data Center Power Market, by Components

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Data Center Power Market by Components, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Data Center Power Market Estimates & Forecasts by Components 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Data Center Power Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Solution

5.4.2.Services

Chapter 6.Global Data Center Power Market, by End-user type

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Data Center Power Market by End-user type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Data Center Power Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-user type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Data Center Power Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.Enterprises

6.4.2.Colocation providers

6.4.3.Cloud providers

6.4.4.Hyperscale data centers

Chapter 7.Global Data Center Power Market, by Data center sizes

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Data Center Power Market by Data center sizes, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Data Center Power Market Estimates & Forecasts by Data center sizes2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Data Center Power Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Small and Medium-sized data center

7.4.2.Large data center

Chapter 8.Global Data Center Power Market, by Verticals

8.1.Market Snapshot

8.2.Global Data Center Power Market by Verticals:, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3.Global Data Center Power Market Estimates & Forecasts by Verticals:: 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4.Data Center Power Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. BFSI

8.4.2.IT and Telecommunication

8.4.3.Media and Entertainment

8.4.4.Healthcare

8.4.5.Government and Defense

8.4.6.Retail

8.4.7.Manufacturing

8.4.8.Others

Chapter 9.Global Data Center Power Market, Regional Analysis

9.1.Data Center Power Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2.North America Data Center Power Market

9.2.1.U.S. Data Center Power Market

9.2.1.1.Components breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.2.End-user type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.3.Data center sizes breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.4.Verticals breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.2.Canada Data Center Power Market

9.3.Europe Data Center Power Market Snapshot

9.3.1.U.K. Data Center Power Market

9.3.2.Germany Data Center Power Market

9.3.3.France Data Center Power Market

9.3.4.Spain Data Center Power Market

9.3.5.Italy Data Center Power Market

9.3.6.Rest of Europe Data Center Power Market

9.4.Asia-Pacific Data Center Power Market Snapshot

9.4.1.China Data Center Power Market

9.4.2.India Data Center Power Market

9.4.3.Japan Data Center Power Market

9.4.4.Australia Data Center Power Market

9.4.5.South Korea Data Center Power Market

9.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Data Center Power Market

9.5.Latin America Data Center Power Market Snapshot

9.5.1.Brazil Data Center Power Market

9.5.2.Mexico Data Center Power Market

9.6.Rest of The World Data Center Power Market

Chapter 10.Competitive Intelligence

10.1.Top Market Strategies

10.2.Company Profiles

10.2.1.Schneider Electric

10.2.1.1.Key Information

10.2.1.2.Overview

10.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4.Components Summary

10.2.1.5.Recent Developments

10.2.2. Vertiv

10.2.3.ABB

10.2.4.Eaton

10.2.5.Delta Electronics

10.2.6.Huawei

10.2.7.Legrand

10.2.8.Tripp Lite

10.2.9.Toshiba

10.2.10.Siemens

10.2.11.Mitsubishi Electric

Chapter 11.Research Process

11.1.Research Process

11.1.1.Data Mining

11.1.2.Analysis

11.1.3.Market Estimation

11.1.4.Validation

11.1.5.Publishing

11.2.Research Attributes

11.3.Research Assumption

