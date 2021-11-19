Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global data center infrastructure management market is expected to grow from $1.65 billion in 2020 to $2.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The data center infrastructure management market is expected to reach $5.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 24.7%.

The data center infrastructure management market consists of sales of data center infrastructure management solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the manufacturing of cooling systems, power monitoring systems, and other systems related to the infrastructure management of data centers. Datacenter infrastructure management (DCIM) is a series of technologies that allow for effective data center management and monitoring in terms of capacity, cooling, and power usage and enables officials to properly track and control the facility’s various phases.

The data center infrastructure management market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the data center infrastructure management market are ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Commscope Inc., Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Modius Inc., Panduit Corporation, Raritan Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Vertiv Group Co., Nlyte, Delta Electronics Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg, Stulz GmbH, Microsoft Corporation, ITRACS Corp, VMware Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Oracle Corporation, NetApp Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Device42 Inc., Sunbird Software Inc., SynapSense Corp, and Fieldview Solutions.

The global data center infrastructure management market is segmented –

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment Model: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

4) By End-User: BFSI, Energy, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT And Telecom, Others

The data center infrastructure management market report describes and explains the global data center infrastructure management market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The data center infrastructure management report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global data center infrastructure management market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global data center infrastructure management market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

