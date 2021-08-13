Global Data Center Colocation Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global data center colocation market is expected to grow from $39.05 billion in 2020 to $47.02 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. The growth int he data center colocation market is mainly due to growing demand for data center colocation owing to increase in costs of maintaining an in-house data center. The market is expected to reach $87.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 16.9%.

The data center colocation market consists of sales of data center colocation services by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in providing colocation services for the businesses. Data center collocation is a method of renting actual office space, network or internet bandwidth, and other services from an existing data center to third parties to set up their own data center.

The data center colocation market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the data center colocation market are Digital Realty Trust Inc, CyrusOne Inc, Global Switch, Cyxtera Technologies, Equinix Inc, China Telecom Corp. Ltd., Verizon Communication Ltd, AT&T Inc, Rackspace, NTT Ltd., CoreSite Realty Corp., NaviSite, SunGuard Availability Services, Telecity Group, and DuPont Fabros Technology Inc.

The global data center colocation market is segmented –

1) By Type: Retail Colocation, Wholesale Colocation

2) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small Scale Enterprise

3) By End-User: BFSI, IT And Telecom, Government And Defense, Healthcare, Others

The data center colocation market report describes and explains the global data center colocation market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The data center colocation report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global data center colocation market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global data center colocation market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

