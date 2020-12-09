Global Data Annotation Tools Market Value & Forecasts Upto 2026

The Global data annotation market was valued at US$ 320.0 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,820 Million by the year 2026, growing at a CAGR of ~24.5% during the forecast period. Increasing investments in research & development for autonomous vehicles are also contributes significantly to the growth of the market. Data annotation tools are playing an important role for the enhancement of AI applications in medical imaging technologies. The increasing demand for mining meaningful patterns from huge chunk of data is also accentuating the growth of data annotation tools market growth.

Available Sample Report in PDF Version along with Graphs and Figures@ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/791741?ref=Sample-and-Brochure&toccode=SDMRIC791741

Data annotation tools provide users for improving the data value by labeling & adding data attributes into it. Different combination of data characteristics helps the end-users for managing the data definition at a centralized location and eliminating the duplicity of rewriting similar standards in multiple places.

Data annotation tools are majorly used to identify patterns and sense the possible injuries in computer on. These functionalities will help a healthcare personal to automatic generation of reports after observing any patient symptoms. This also helps in accurate annotation for enhancing machine learning capabilities. The data annotation tools are used across most of the industries. This technology is also used in medical & healthcare applications like gene sequencing, and drug development.

To buy 20% discounted report: @

https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/791741?ref=Discount&toccode=SDMRIC791741

Data annotation tools market is highly competitive in nature with major players including Amazon Mechanical Turk, Inc., Alegion, Annotate, Appen Limited, Clickworker GmbH, CloudApp, CloudFactory Limited, Cogito, iMerit, Innodata and Playment Inc. Some of the recent developments in this market are Alegion (USA) provider of labeling and annotation services for enterprise data science teams (USA), has secured $12 million in series A funding contributed by RHS Investments.

Report Scope:

The Global Data Annotation Tools report scope covers the in-depth business analysis considering major market dynamics, forecast parameters, and price trends for the industry growth. The report forecasts market sizing at global, regional and country levels, providing comprehensive outlook of industry trends in each market segments and sub-segments from 2018 to 2025. The market segmentation’s include

Global Data Annotation Tools, By Type

• Supervised

• Semi-supervised

• Unsupervised

Global Data Annotation Tools Market, By Data Form

• Introduction

• Text

• Image

• Video

• Others (Speech)

Global Data Annotation Tools, By Application

• BFSI

• IT& Telecom

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others

Global Data Annotation Tools, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

Purchase detail report feel free to click here@ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/purchase?code=SDMRIC791741

The report scope also includes competitive landscape covering the competitive analysis, strategy analysis and company profiles of the major market players. The companies profiled in the report include Amazon Mechanical Turk, Inc., Alegion, Annotate, Appen Limited, Clickworker GmbH, CloudApp, CloudFactory Limited, Cogito, iMerit, Innodata and Playment Inc.

About Us

We have a strong network of high powered and experienced global consultants who have about 10+ years of experience in the specific industry to deliver quality research and analysis.

Having such an experienced network, our services not only cater to the client who wants the basic reference of market numbers and related high growth areas in the demand side, but also we provide detailed and granular information using which the client can definitely plan the strategies with respect to both supply and demand side.

Contact us

Supply Demand Market Research

Charles Lee

302-20 Misssisauga Valley, Missisauga,

L5A 3S1, Toronto, Canada

Ph. +1-276-477-5910

Email info@supplydemandmarketresearch.com