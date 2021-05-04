Global Dandruff Treatment Market 2021 Demand, Business Strategies, Current Trends And Efficient Techniques, Forecast 2028||ACTICON LIFE SCIENCES, JOHN PAUL MITCHELL SYSTEMS, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), JĀSÖN Natural Products, Inc

Dandruff treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 11.915.15 million by 2028 from USD 7,645.23 million in 2020.

Dandruff Treatment market report contains the drivers and restraints for the market that are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis, and also shows all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands with their systemic company profiles, that are driving the market.

The major companies providing dandruff treatment are Alliance Pharma PLC, Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, Vyome Therapeutics Inc., ACTICON LIFE SCIENCES, JOHN PAUL MITCHELL SYSTEMS, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), JĀSÖN Natural Products, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Hain Celestial), Cipla Inc., Nikole Kozemetics, PHYTO, DABUR, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Kao Corporation, L’OCCITANE EN PROVENCE INTERNATIONAL SA. (A Subsidiary of Groupe L’OCCITANE), PROCTER & GAMBLE, Philip Kingsley Products Ltd., Unilever, HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA, L’OREAL S.A., SOVEREIGN CHEMICALS & COSMETICS, M.M. AYURVEDIC (P) LTD., Arion Healthcare, Viencee Cosmatics, Sebapharma, AVON Beauty Products India Pvt Ltd, among others among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the dandruff treatment market.

In February 2019, Dabur launched two newproducts in the existing product portfolioof hair care products. This new productfound enhanced the company’s productportfolio and boosted the company’s revenue.

Scope of the Global Dandruff Treatment Market

Global Dandruff Treatment Market is segmented on the basis of geography into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Turkey, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Hungary, Austria, Norway, Ireland, Lithuania, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

All country-based analysis of global dandruff treatment market is further analyzed into eight notable segments which are based on the type, mode of prescription, product, drug type, age group, gender, end user and distribution type. On the basis of type, the dandruff treatment market is segmented into fungal dandruff, dry skin-related dandruff, oily scalp-related dandruff, disease related dandruff. On the basis of mode of prescription, the dandruff treatment market is segmented into OTC, prescription. On the basis of product, the dandruff treatment market is segmented into non-medicated, medicated. On the basis of drug type, the dandruff treatment market is segmented into branded, generics. On the basis of age group, the dandruff treatment market is segmented into adults, pediatrics, neonates. On the basis of gender, the dandruff treatment market is segmented into male, female. On the basis of end user, the dandruff treatment market is segmented into homecare, dermatology centers, specialty clinics, others. On the basis of distribution type, the dandruff treatment market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, retail stores, online stores, others.

Global Dandruff Treatment Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for dandruff treatment in North America region has the highest market share in dandruff treatment market. Market leader is Procter & Gamble and Unilever, which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 32.30% and 21.25%. The company has gained outstanding sale through providing dandruff treatment product. For instance, in June 2018, L’ORÉAL has finalized the acquisition of Nanda Co. Ltd—the Korean lifestyle company, in accordance with the terms announced on 2nd May 2018. With this acquisition, the company is focusing on penetrating the Korean market.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Dandruff Treatment Market

8 Dandruff Treatment Market, By Service

9 Dandruff Treatment Market, By Deployment Type

10 Dandruff Treatment Market, By Organization Size

11 Dandruff Treatment Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

