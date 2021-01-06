Global Dairy Packaging Market 2020 Development Analysis, Strategic Outlook, Growth Rate and Forecast

Global Dairy Packaging market is projected to grow from the US $20.53Bn billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029.

The report “Global Dairy Packaging Market By Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Glass and Metal), By Product (Milk, Frozen Foods, Yogurt, and Cultured Products), By Package Type (Bottles, Pouches, Cartons and Boxes, Bags and Wraps and Other Package Types), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″.

Globally growing demand for dairy and processed food products with changing lifestyle is a major factor boosting the target market growth. Additionally, the introduction of new products and modernizations are projected to boost target market growth. Also, the rising level of competition among the key players and the new packaging Material of the dairy products are expected to fuel the growth target market. Furthermore, the availability of different packaging solutions with strong research and development to create new eco-friendly packaging solution is likely to generate potential opportunities for the players in the next few years.

. Key Highlights:

In 2019 Huhtamaki introduces Future Smart Duo fibre lid, a sustainable and new way to enjoy hot and cold beverages. The Future Smart Duo lids are a brilliant alternative to plastic lids. Are made from bagasse and wood fibres, which are fully renewable resources and offer a bearable choice for people to enjoy both hot and cold beverages.

In September 2018 Cheer Pack North America launches innovation centre. With cutting-edge facility is planned to accelerate the development of flexible packaging solutions.

Key Market Insights from the report:

By material global dairy packaging market is classified into plastic, paper & paperboard, glass and metal

By product global dairy packaging market is classified into milk, frozen foods, yoghurt, and cultured products

By package type global dairy packaging market is classified into bottles, pouches, cartons and boxes, bags and wraps and other package types

By region, The North America region is accepted to dominate the target market. Owing to higher demand and consumption of dairy and packaged products in the region. Furthermore Europe and Asia-Pacific as the second and third largest market for the dairy packaging market. Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the highest CAGR, owing to the rapidly changing lifestyle of the people, growing consumption of dairy products in developing nations such as China and India in this region.

The prominent player operating in the global Dairy Packaging market includes Huhtamaki Group, Berry, Global Group, Inc., Amcor PLC, Ball Corporation, Consolidated Container Company LLC, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, International Paper Company, Winpak Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, and Stora Enso Oyj.

