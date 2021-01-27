Global Dairy Ingredients Market With COVID-19 Impact Growing Size & Share with Emerging Trends in the Market Forecast, 2020-2030

Market overview

Dairy ingredients are extracted primarily from milk and whey and are used to produce different product forms with a wide range of use. Such ingredients, give food goods health and safety advantages, taste, and other characteristics. The traditional heat treatment process is used to manufacture dairy ingredients, followed by cooling and addition of flavors, while the modern membrane-separation technique is still employed for the same purpose. Dairy ingredients in form of milk powder are strengthened by exceptionally low microbiological levels and high heat stability in the formula formulation of infant products and this facilitates long processing times during production of the formula.

Market Highlights

Fatpos Global anticipates the Dairy Ingredients market to surpass USD XX Billion by 2030, which is valued at XX billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate of XX%. This growth is anticipated due to the advent of rising awareness among individuals towards healthy lifestyles and this has led to a substantial increase in the importance of nutritional enrichment in food and beverages. The world demand for dairy products has been powered by a higher consumer perception of public safety, complemented by the multi-faceted application of dairy ingredients, packaged and functional food consumption.

Recent Highlights in the Dairy Ingredients market

In August 2016, PowerBar released a brand-named ‘Clean Whey’ a whey product line, consisting of two grams of sugar and the absence of the formulation of artificial sweeteners.

Dairy Ingredients Market: Segments

The global market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application type, and location. It has been further segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Mid East, and Africa.

By product type (in %), global Dairy Ingredients Market, 2019

The skimmed milk is anticipated to register 23.3% of the volume share and is expected to grow on the account of increased shelf life and low moisture content

The global Dairy Ingredients Market is segmented by product type into skimmed milk powder, whole milk powder, buttermilk powder

Improved commodity demand in RUFs or fortified mixed food (FBFs), as well as therapeutic and supplementary foods due to the low content of fat and moisture, would raise the market size of dairy ingredients over the expected timeframe.

By Application type (in %), global Dairy Ingredients Market, 2019

Dairy products accounted for 38.5% of the global volume in 2019.

The global Dairy Ingredients market is segmented by Application type: Dairy products, bakery and confectionary, infant milk formula, convenience food, sports &clinic nutrition, and others

In view of the growing demand for cream, milk, butter, yogurt, cheese, chocolate, ice cream, and lactose-free milk products, this segment will be expected to rise significantly The increased consumption of chocolate in functional foods due to its stress-relieving property is planned to promote the use of milk powder.

Global Dairy Ingredients Market: Drivers and Restraints

Drivers

Growing health concerns

Growing customer health and wellbeing issues, technology development, and new investigations and technologies are aimed at improving applicability.

Advancement in R&D

The rise of R&D in innovative milk solutions; the rise in the application field, including confectionery and dairy; and the increase in urban development drive market growth.

Technological Advancement

Recent technological advances such as adsorption chromatography have been found to manufacture prebiotic ingredients, providing significant potential for the growth of the industry.

Restraints

Rapid growth of substitutes

This rise is hampered by the development of milk product substitutes and by lactose sensitivity and milk allergies. CO2 injections, which have similar functional features as acid casein, were developed to replace potential casein and caseinate ingredients with dairy protein concentrate (MPCs).

Global Dairy Ingredients Market: Key Players

Dairy Farmers of America

Aurivo Dairy Ingredients

FrieslandCampina.

Glanbia PLC

Arla Foods

Dairy Ingredients Inc

Kellogg

Other prominent players

Global Dairy Ingredients Market: Regions

Asia Pacific was the largest market accounting for XX% of total market volume share in 2019

It is anticipating that regulation would increase the production potential of baked and sport nutrition products in the food & beverage sectors in China and India. This pattern is expected to continue to be a significant driver of the use of milk products and would likely contribute to demand growth during the forecast period.

Increasing spending by sports professionals and working people on nutritional items are expected to promote the use of milk powder as functional ingredients in Germany, France, the UK, and Russia to boost muscle strength.

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and the Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

