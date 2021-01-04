Global Dairy and Soy Food Sector Market Report- Global and Regional Level, Competitive Landscape | Danone Group, Group Lactalis SA

ReportsnReports added Global Dairy and Soy Food Sector Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Global Dairy and Soy Food Sector Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Global Dairy and Soy Food Sector Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Danone Group

Group Lactalis SA

Nestle SA

Inner Mongolia Mengniu Dairy Industry Co Ltd

Arla

The global dairy & soy food sector was valued at US$499.4 billion in 2018 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 4.2% during 2018-2023 to reach US$614.3 billion by 2023. Asia-pacific represented the largest region for the sector with a value share of 29.3% in 2018, followed by Western Europe at 28.3%. In terms of growth, Asia-Pacific is forecast to record the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during 2018-2023.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global dairy & soy food industry. It includes analysis on the following –

Industry overview: Provides an overview of current industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions – Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe – highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the region.

Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of various sectors within the dairy & soy food industry during 2013-2023 at global and regional level.

High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top ten high potential countries by region, based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

Country and regional analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of 10 high potential countries across the regions covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends. It also includes regional analysis covering future outlook for the region.

Competitive landscape: Provides an overview of leading brands at global and regional level, besides analyzing the product profile, country level presence, market share, and growth of private labels in each region.

Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the global dairy & soy food sector in 2018. It covers four distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, dollar stores, e-retailers, and others, which includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs, department stores, and general retailers.

Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various package materials, pack type, closure type, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of dairy & soy food products.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Sector Overview

Shift in Dairy & Soy Food consumption patterns

Identifying high potential countries

Analysis across regions – Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe

Health & Wellness Analysis – Global and Regional Level

Competitive Landscape

Market Share of Private Label

Key Distribution Channels

Key Packaging Formats

Appendix