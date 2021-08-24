Global Dairy Alternatives Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global dairy alternatives market is expected grow from $18.95 billion in 2020 to $19.71 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $27.92 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

The dairy alternatives market consists of sales of dairy alternative products and related services. Dairy alternatives are food & beverages that are used as a substitute for dairy products. These products are extracted from plants including cereals (rice, oats), legumes (soy), seeds (hemp, flax), nuts (peanuts, almond), and other grains (teff, quinoa). The dairy milk alternatives include soy milk, rice milk, oat milk, coconut milk, and flaxseed milk, cheese substitutes comprise soft cheese and hard cheese, butter alternatives such as nut butter, coconut butter, vegetable oil blends, and cultured vegan butter.

The dairy alternatives market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the dairy alternatives market are Tate & Lyle, CP Kelco Inc., SunOpta Inc., The Whitewaves Food Company (US), Organic Valley (US), The Hain Celestial Group (US), Blue Diamond Growers (US), Sunopta (Canada), Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Döhler GmbH, Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Company (Australia), Eden Foods (US), Nutriops S.L. (Spain), Earth’s Own Food Company (Canada), Triballat Noyal (France), Valsoia S.P.A (Italy), Dohler GmBh (Germany), Panos Brands LLC (US).

The global dairy alternatives market is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Non-dairy Milk, Butter, Cheese, Yogurts, Ice cream, Others

2) By Source: Almond, Soy, Oats, Hemp, Coconut, Rice, Others

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Health Food Stores, Pharmacies, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others

The dairy alternatives market report describes and explains the global dairy alternatives market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The dairy alternatives report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global dairy alternatives market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global dairy alternatives market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

