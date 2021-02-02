Global Cycling Shoes Market | Signaux Girod, Bont Cycling Shoes, Northwave Srl, Louis Garneau Sports Inc, Mavic SC, Sidi Sport Srl, Shimano American crop., Pearl Izumi USA, Shimano American Corp, and Five Ten USA.

In April 2019, the new 2020 footwear model was introduced by the Shimano American Corp.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global cycling shoes market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, product type, application, and region.

By type, the global cycling shoes market is segmented into road shoes and MTB shoes.

By product type, the global cycling shoes market is categorized into fiber-cement composites, galvalume panels, and linoleum.

By application, the target market is divided into women and men.

By region, Europe region expected to lead the market over the forecast period due to rising craze of cycling in the populace of United States. Also, the Asia- pacific region is anticipated to show significant growth during the forecast period because rise in demand for the cycling shoes.

Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/3545

The report “Global Cycling Shoes Market, By Type (Road Shoes and MTB Shoes), By Product Type (Fiber-Cement Composites, Galvalume Panels, and Linoleum), By Application (Women and Men), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global cycling Shoes market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Cycling shoes gives safety, comfort, and confidence during cycle riding inside or outside and it helps for casual road bikes and walking which is the main driving factor for the growth of target market. Moreover, cycling shoes increases transmission of power to the pedal gives the unforced riding of cycles which is the propelling factor for the growth of global market. Additionally, the launch of waterproof shoes and dust resistant which is the fueling factor for the global market growth. However, the high cost of cycling shoes is the main hampering factor for the growth of global market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Cycling Shoes Market”, By Type (Road Shoes and MTB Shoes), By Product Type (Fiber-Cement Composites, Galvalume Panels, and Linoleum), By Application (Women and Men), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Cycling-Shoes-Market-By-3545

The prominent player operating in the global cycling shoes market includes Signaux Girod, Bont Cycling Shoes, Northwave Srl, Louis Garneau Sports Inc, Mavic SC, Sidi Sport Srl, Shimano American crop., Pearl Izumi USA, Shimano American Corp, and Five Ten USA.