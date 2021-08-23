Global Cybersecurity Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global cybersecurity market is expected to grow from $150.06 billion in 2020 to $156.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $240.59 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.

The cybersecurity market consists of sales of cybersecurity software and related services. Cybersecurity is a practice of protecting networks, computers, mobile devices, hardware, electronic systems, and data from digital or malicious attacks. It is also known as electronic information security and information technology security. Cybersecurity can be segregated into categories such as network security, application security, information security, operational security, and others.

The cybersecurity market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the cybersecurity market are AVG Technologies NV, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, CyberArk, F5 Networks, FireEye, Forcepoint, Fortinet, F-Secure, IBM Corporation, Imperva, Juniper Networks, McAfee, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint, Qualys, Rapid7, RSA Security, Sophos, Splunk, Symantec, and Trend Micro.

The global cybersecurity market is segmented –

1) By Solution: Network Security, Cloud Application Security, End-Point Security, Secure Web Gateway, Internet Security, Others

2) By Enterprise Size: Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

3) By Deployment Type: Cloud, On Premises

4) By End-Use: BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Travel And Transportation, Energy And Utilities, Others

The cybersecurity market report describes and explains the global cybersecurity market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The cybersecurity report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global cybersecurity market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global cybersecurity market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

