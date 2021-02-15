Global Cybersecurity Insurance Market || keyplayers The Chubb Corporation, AON PLC, Beazley Group, Lockton Companies Inc., Security Scorecard, Allianz SE and Munich Re Group

The report “Global Cybersecurity Insurance Market By Organization Size ( Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and Large Enterprises), By End-user Industry (Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Other End-user Industries), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global Cybersecurity Insurance market is projected to grow from US $6.94 billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029 The growth in digitalization, such as the cloud, Big Data, mobile technologies, IoT, and artificial intelligence (AI), in various part of business and society, with growing connectivity of everything with internet which increase the obstacles of cybersecurity. Such a factor is considered as the major driving factor for the target market. However, the complexity and ever-changing technology restrain the cyber insurance market growth. Rising digital world and create a great opportunity for the target market.

. Key Highlights:

On January 11, 2020, as cars advance into rolling mobile computers, the potential for disastrous cyber-attacks has become a new road hazard.

In December 2019, According to a joint report by industry lobby Nasscom, Data Security Council of India and PwC, the cybersecurity market is likely to touch $35 billion by 2025.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Cybersecurity Insurance market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on Organization Size and end-users and region.

By organization size global cybersecurity insurance market is classified into small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises.

End-user Industry global Cybersecurity Insurance market is classified into healthcare, retail, BFSI, it and telecom, manufacturing, other end-user industries.

By region, The North America region is accepted to dominate the target market. Owing to the presence of a majority of the market leaders. Additionally, the rising incidence of cyber attract is a major factor driving the growth for the target market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest CAGR market for the global cybersecurity insurance market due to the fast adoption capability in this region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Cybersecurity Insurance Market by Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and Large Enterprises), By End-user Industry (Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Other End-user Industries), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global Cybersecurity Insurance market includes XL Group Ltd, American International Group Inc., Lloyds Bank PLC, Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd, The Chubb Corporation, AON PLC, Beazley Group, Lockton Companies Inc., Security Scorecard, Allianz SE and Munich Re Group

